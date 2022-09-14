Canada could build $48bn a year electric vehicle facility, but act now: report

As climate change shows its growing destructive power in the form of floods and droughts around the world, even ardent advocates of switching from fossil fuels to battery-powered electric vehicles know that electric vehicles will not be enough to solve the problem.

But while the North American Auto Show opens with brilliance and fanfare, a new report from two respected Canadian research groups says Canada has a short window to become a major player in transforming a hundreds of billions of dollars a year industry into something more climate-friendly. – and make money from it.

In addition, the report says that Canada has a chance to break the long tradition of exporting minerals and raw materials to others to turn them into high-value commodities. Instead, by creating its own electric vehicle supply chain, the country has the opportunity to be at the very bottom and create a large and profitable domestic industry.

All ingredients

“Canada has all the ingredients to become a battery powerhouse,” said Clean Energy Canada’s Evan Piwnick, one of the authors of the new report. “But it is vital that Canada act quickly and decisively or it risks losing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.”

The Pivnik Group, an energy and economics think tank based at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, has partnered with the Ontario-based Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing to produce a report titled Canada’s new economic engine .

The reason for the urgency, say the authors of the report, is that after a false start that could squeezed the Canadian auto industry out of the US plan and unleashed a new trade war Instead, the Biden administration released a revised plan that takes into account the integrated nature of auto manufacturing in North America.

WATCH: US expands tax credit for electric vehicles made throughout North America

U.S. Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Changes Credit for Canada’s Auto Sector Duration 2:06 Canadian automakers breathed a sigh of relief after the U.S. passed a climate law that expanded consumer tax credits for American-made electric vehicles to include North American-made electric vehicles, batteries and critical minerals.

According to Brendan Sweeney, who has studied Canada’s automotive sector for decades, the industry has now moved from an existential threat to a staggering new opportunity. The country has not only established the production of auto parts and subassemblies, but also unique ingredients for creating a new infrastructure for electric batteries.

With an announcement Stellantis and LG Energy battery plant in Windsor , Canada has another important part of the industry. But while the country may have two or three more such operations before the end of the decade, Sweeney said it’s not Canada’s biggest advantage.

“Where we really see a unique opportunity for Canada [is to] create something that doesn’t exist, what we call the integrated battery materials industry,” Sweeney, managing director of Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing, said in a phone interview this week.

Democratic Exclusion

“Canada is the only democratically governed country in the world that has all the minerals needed to support an end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain,” he said. In a world surrounded by autocrats and saber-rattling, this matters.

The key vision of the plan outlined in the report is that Canada will become not just a source of raw materials for export to China, Germany or a factory in Arizona, but an entire industry.

Clearly government licensing and transport links like former Prime Minister John Diefenbaker Resource Paths the plan will be needed to extract key minerals. But the second important step is to develop a cohesive industrial strategy not seen in Canada since the 1960s, the report’s authors say.

Officials from three levels of government and industry leaders are coming together to announce the site of Canada’s first EV battery plant in Windsor. A new report suggests that Canada could become a bigger player in the growing electric vehicle industry. (Mike Evans/CBC)

“We have to avoid the mistakes we’ve been making for 150 years,” Sweeney said. And those mistakes include what Canadian economic historians call “the staple food trade,” when Canada exported wheat, fish, and iron to turn others into high-value commodities.

Instead, modeled on the Canadian fertilizer and food industries, as well as the traditional automotive industry itself, the idea is to create costly battery components.

“We are converting minerals, metals that we mine in Canada into high value-added cathode active materials, anode materials, electrolytes. [the solution inside batteries]”Sweeney said with some zeal. We do it in Canada.”

Initial money and planning required

The report says that by combining Canada’s automotive assembly, parts manufacturing, battery manufacturing and mining operations with expanding the country’s existing expertise in battery materials, Canada is ideally positioned to become a global leader, contributing an estimated $48 billion to the economy. year and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

The plan will require billions of dollars of federal and provincial seed investment, but most importantly, it will require an elaborate industrial strategy of the type developed by other industrial powers such as Germany, linking every part of the integrated sector and planning it with the industrial sector. players.

“The construction of mines, the production of batteries and electric vehicles, like any industry, will have some impact on the environment,” said Merran Smith, Chief Innovation Officer at Clean Energy Canada. “You have to make sure that mining is done in the most environmentally and socially sound way, and that it is powered by clean electricity.”

Nickel ore in Indonesia. Canada is the only democracy with all the minerals needed for batteries, a report released Wednesday says, and that adds value. (Yusuf Ahmad/Reuters)

Since 80 percent of the country’s electricity is generated without carbon, this is another advantage for Canada, allowing not only to produce, but also to use minerals and the components themselves in a largely carbon-free manner. She compares this to China, the world’s largest producer of batteries and electric vehicles, which still uses coal.

Cars are just one part of the global battery market, which is expected to be worth at least US$360 billion by 2030, Smith said. .

According to the International Energy Agency, demand for battery minerals will increase 30 times by 2040 – not only for electric vehicles, but also for storage and other purposes.

“Batteries will really be at the center of this new clean energy system,” she said. “The battery will be at the center of the electrical grid that lights up your home and heats your office.”

And she said that this center is where Canada should be.