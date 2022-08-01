type here...
CANADA Canada boosts HIV screening funding, including $8 million for...
CANADA

Canada boosts HIV screening funding, including $8 million for self-test kits

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, shown at a Feb. 15 press conference in Ottawa, on Monday announced an increase in funding for HIV testing in Canada, saying the government is committed to applying lessons learned during the pandemic to HIV/AIDS. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos on Monday announced almost $18 million to expand HIV testing in Canada, with a large portion of the funding going to self-administration kits.

Duclos said $8 million of the $17.9 million will be used to purchase HIV self-test kits and distribute them to community organizations. 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal.

The remaining $9.9 million will go to the Winnipeg National Microbiology Laboratory to expand HIV testing in northern, remote or isolated (NRI) communities.

“HIV self-test kits offer people a safe, reliable and confidential way to screen for HIV infection while significantly reducing barriers to health care often created by stigma and discrimination.” government press release reads.

Health Canada approved the first HIV self-test at the end of 2020. This is a one-minute fingerstick blood test from Richmond, British Columbia, bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

  • Visa denials condemned at Montreal AIDS conference, federal minister cancels speech
  • Advocates say mistakes in fighting HIV/AIDS pandemic could hinder fight against monkeypox

Duclos said the government is committed to applying the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to HIV/AIDS.

“We know that HIV is preventable, but HIV infection rates remain high in Canada and elsewhere. Giving people access to testing, treatment and care can help reverse this trend.

“Removing the barrier is the key to ending the AIDS pandemic.”

Ottawa urged to increase spending on HIV/AIDS

In October 2020, the federal government began providing free rapid tests to provinces and territories. For many Canadians, rapid antigen tests have replaced large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as fewer people qualified for them due to high demand during the Omicron wave.

In June, the CBC learned that Ottawa was moving towards ending the distribution of rapid COVID-19 tests to provinces and territories by the end of the year.

The government estimates that there are almost 63,000 people living with HIV in Canada, and one in ten of them do not know they have the virus.

Ahead of the Montreal conference, a coalition of HIV/AIDS organizations urged the government increase annual federal spending on HIV/AIDS from $73 million to $100 million.

Government pledged $15 million last week. to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

The 2022 Five-Day AIDS Conference ends on Tuesday.

Previous articleOnPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reported to visit Taiwan
Next article23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parecovirus, CDC warns

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Manchin’s deal with Schumer won’t curb inflation, warns ex-director of Congressional Budget Office

off Video Biden's deflationary law bad news for US incomes: Holtz-Eakin Former...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Beyonce removes ‘ableist’ and offensive lyric from song on ‘Renaissance’ album after online backlash

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Trey Mancini thanks doctors, Orioles staff after deal with Astros

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Who is Ayman Al-Zawahri? The chief strategist for al-Qaeda was Osama bin Laden’s mentor, then successor.

WASHINGTON — Top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed by a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

A Democrat’s views on the finance bill are overshadowed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kirsten Sinema The views remained a mystery on Monday as party leaders eyed...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Manchin wins Democrats pledge to complete contested pipeline

WASHINGTON. Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia secured a pledge from Democratic and White House leaders...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News