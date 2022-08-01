Canada boosts HIV screening funding, including $8 million for self-test kits

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos on Monday announced almost $18 million to expand HIV testing in Canada, with a large portion of the funding going to self-administration kits.

Duclos said $8 million of the $17.9 million will be used to purchase HIV self-test kits and distribute them to community organizations. 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal.

The remaining $9.9 million will go to the Winnipeg National Microbiology Laboratory to expand HIV testing in northern, remote or isolated (NRI) communities.

“HIV self-test kits offer people a safe, reliable and confidential way to screen for HIV infection while significantly reducing barriers to health care often created by stigma and discrimination.” government press release reads.

Health Canada approved the first HIV self-test at the end of 2020. This is a one-minute fingerstick blood test from Richmond, British Columbia, bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

Duclos said the government is committed to applying the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to HIV/AIDS.

“We know that HIV is preventable, but HIV infection rates remain high in Canada and elsewhere. Giving people access to testing, treatment and care can help reverse this trend.

“Removing the barrier is the key to ending the AIDS pandemic.”

Ottawa urged to increase spending on HIV/AIDS

In October 2020, the federal government began providing free rapid tests to provinces and territories. For many Canadians, rapid antigen tests have replaced large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as fewer people qualified for them due to high demand during the Omicron wave.

In June, the CBC learned that Ottawa was moving towards ending the distribution of rapid COVID-19 tests to provinces and territories by the end of the year.

The government estimates that there are almost 63,000 people living with HIV in Canada, and one in ten of them do not know they have the virus.

Ahead of the Montreal conference, a coalition of HIV/AIDS organizations urged the government increase annual federal spending on HIV/AIDS from $73 million to $100 million.

Government pledged $15 million last week. to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

The 2022 Five-Day AIDS Conference ends on Tuesday.