Canada successfully defended its women’s ice hockey world title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the gold medal match Sunday in Herning, Denmark.

Brianna Jenner scored both Canadian goals in the second period and Anne-Rene Desbiens made 20 saves for the win.

For the first time since 2004, Canada has won back-to-back titles in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 4-2 to take bronze.

Not all.