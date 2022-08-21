Canada beat Finland in OT for gold at the World Junior Championships in Edmonton

It continued until the last stages of Saturday’s gold medal game, but Canada finally ran into trouble at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton.

Having lost a two-goal lead to the Finns, Kent Johnson came to the rescue. At 3:20 of overtime, Johnson deflected a rebound from his own shot to give Canada a 3–2 victory and the gold medal.

In third place, Canada took a 2-0 lead, but the Finns roared the equalizer in front of 13,327 fans at Rogers Place. After the Finns only scored 13 shots in the first two periods, the Finns hit 17 shots into the net in the third and scored goals from Aleksi Heimosalmi and Joakim Kemell to force overtime.

The Canadians had many chances to bury the Finns, but they lost 0-6 due to powerplay in the first team.

Canada also scored goals from Joshua Roy and William Dufour. With two assists in the game, Mason McTavish was the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals and nine assists. He was named MVP of the tournament.

McTavish prevents a goal from OT

But McTavish’s best moment may not have been a goal or an assist, but Topi Nyemela kicking what appeared to be the tournament winner from the goal line just seconds before Johnson scored the decisive goal.

MASON MCTAWISH WITH A GOLD MEDAL SAVE! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/g8L8aZYbk0 –@AnaheimDax

From the group stage to the knockout round, Canada’s smallest margin of victory was three. But the gold medal game against Finland was a new test for the Canadians, as the opponents went on the defensive from the very first face-off.

The Finns scored in the middle of the ice and disrupted the course of the game. As Canada took control of the puck in the Finnish half, four of the five Finnish outfield players collapsed right in front of their net, blocking goaltender Juha Jatkola. From above, it looked like the Finns were playing with only one striker and four defenders.

But Canada broke through the Finnish blockade at 11:18 am. Maktavish came out from behind the gates of the Finns, his shot stopped Yatkol, but the rebound fell on Joshua Roy, who was not mistaken.

At 12:05 Finn Kalle Vaisanen finally recorded his team’s first shot on goal.

Canada didn’t give the Finns a chance to slow them down in the second. Just 41 seconds into the period, Dufour’s wrist shot beat Yatkola.

Canadian striker Kent Johnson had a chance to increase his team’s score by three towards the middle of the period, but Yatkola deprived him of a chance to break away.

Maybe the Finns’ lack of results – only 13 shots – in the first two periods lulled Canada. In the final period, they acted with greater determination in attack and halved the advantage of the Canadians with a score of 4:09. Heimosalmi’s spot shot went through the movement and over the shoulder of Canadian goaltender Dylan Garand.

At 10:46, the Finns scored a draw goal, and Kemell converted a perfect pass from Topi Niemela.

Canada outplayed the Finns 33-31.

Where does this Canadian performance fit in world youth history? Going into the final, the closest thing to making the Canadians sweat in this tournament was Switzerland, who were 5-3 behind the Canadians in the quarter-finals, and the Canadians won that game 6-3.

Canada won their four games in Group A with an aggregate score of 27-7.

But in 2005, Canada’s most powerful youth team, which included Sidney Crosby, Patrice Bergeron, Ryan Getzlaf, Brent Seabrook and Corey Perry, ended 4-0-0 in the group stage, scoring 32 goals and conceding just five. . In the semi-finals, the Canadians beat the Czechs 3-1, and in the final they beat Russia 6-1.

While there was a low attendance for the World Juniors, the gold medal game featured the largest and busiest crowd at the event. For the only time in the tournament, seats were open for fans in the upper bowl of Rogers Place.

Sweden beat the Czech Republic in the bronze medal match

Isak Rosen scored the winning goal for Sweden in a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic to claim the bronze medal earlier on Saturday.

After Swede Fabian Lysell scored at 14:22 in the first period, Michael Gut equalized against the Czechs with a powerplay goal at 13:30 of the second.

But less than two minutes later, Rosen restored Sweden’s lead, with Linus Sojodin scoring an insurance goal with four minutes left in the game.

Sweden’s Jesper Wallstedt saved 27 shots to win at Rogers Place. Czech Republic made 20 saves from Tomas Suchanek.

Sweden finished third in the tournament for the second time in three years, following the same result in 2020 in the Czech Republic.

The last Czech medal was bronze in 2005.