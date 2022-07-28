Canada asks France to extradite priest accused of sexual harassment in Nunavut

Warning: This story discusses child abuse.

Ottawa has asked France to extradite a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut, the federal justice minister confirmed on Wednesday as Pope Francis continued his tour of Canada.

“Collaboration and collaboration is essential to address the shameful legacy of boarding schools,” Attorney General David Lametti said in a written statement.

“We are working with Indigenous peoples to advance the important work of reconciliation in Canada,” he said, adding that “serious crimes [will] be fully investigated and held accountable.”

A Justice Department spokesman said the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Canada (PPSC) had filed an extradition request for Johannes Rivoire, but did not provide details of when or when.

Pope Francis is expected to visit Nunavut this week as part of his visit to Canada.

Inuit leaders called on the pontiff to personally intervene in Rivoire, who was in Canada from the early 1960s until 1993, when he returned to France.

Former Nunavut MP Mumilaak Kakkak holds a photo of Johannes Rivoire’s father in July 2021 as she publicly called on the government to hold Rivoire accountable. (YouTube)

The RCMP said that Rivoire is wanted under a nationwide warrant relating to a new allegation of sexual harassment filed in February.

The Nunavut RCMP said officers received a complaint last year about a sexual assault that allegedly took place some 47 years ago.

Rivoire has previously avoided trial on multiple allegations of sexual harassment related to his work as a priest in Nunavut. A warrant for his arrest was also issued in 1998, but the charges were dropped in 2017. The PPSC stated that this was then partly due to France’s reluctance to extradite.

Tapiriit Kanatami Inuit President Nathan Lunch and Pope Francis during a welcoming ceremony in Edmonton on Sunday, July 24. (Adam Scotty/Prime Minister’s Office)

In March, Nathan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, said that during a meeting at the Vatican, he asked the Pope to speak directly to Rivoire and ask him to travel to Canada to face the new accusation. Obed said he also asked the Pope to ask France to intervene if Rivoire was not receptive.

On Wednesday, the French embassy confirmed that the Canadian judiciary had submitted an extradition request to France for Rivoire.

The embassy said the French Ministry of Justice is currently processing the request and has asked Canadian officials for more information. Lametti did not provide more details about the extradition request, but said in a statement that it was unusual for him to comment even if the request was made.

“Extradition requests are considered confidential communications between states, and as a minister, I usually cannot comment on whether a specific extradition request has been made,” Lametti said. “However, I am aware that the extradition request sent to France was made public, which has now been confirmed by members of my department.”

Pope Francis is expected to visit Iqaluit on Friday, the last day of his visit to Canada.

Support is available for anyone affected by boarding schools, as well as those who are concerned about the latest messages.

Indian Boarding School Survivors Society (IRSSS) can be contacted toll-free at 1-800-721-0066.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

In addition, the NWT Hotline provides free support to residents of the Northwestern Territories 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’s 100% free and private. The NWT helpline also has an option for follow-up calls. Residents can call the helpline at 1-800-661-0844.