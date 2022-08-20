Canada agrees to ‘permanently bar’ Catholic organizations from raising $25 million for surviving boarding schools

Canada agreed to “permanently exempt” Catholic organizations from their pledge to raise $25 million for surviving boarding schools and also accepted their legal bill, the final release document shows.

The Canadian press received a signed copy of the 2015 agreement under federal access to information laws, in what appears to be the first time the document has been widely publicized.

“This is a very, very important set of documents,” said Rai Moran, associate librarian at the University of Victoria and founding director of the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation.

“Like all questions related to accountability, the question is: Who made the decision? How was this decision made? Who ended up signing this?”

Indigenous leaders and legal experts have long wondered why Ottawa decided to drop its appeal against a court ruling that meant Catholic organizations were not required to pay their remaining financial obligations under the historic Indian School Settlement Agreement.

The actions of the Catholic groups involved — and by extension the Catholic Church as an institution — as well as Ottawa, have come under renewed scrutiny after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of former boarding schools began to be announced last year.

2015 ruling withdraws appeal

The dispute in question arose several years ago and ended in a judgment handed down by a Saskatchewan judge in July 2015.

The boarding school settlement required the 48 Catholic organizations involved to pay $79 million, which was broken down into three installments, including making “every effort” to raise $25 million for the surviving boarding schools.

There was disagreement between Ottawa and the Catholic entities over one part of their obligations.

The question was whether the lawyers for both sides reached a deal releasing the church groups from all of their financial obligations, including $25 million for survivors, in exchange for a $1.2 million payment, or whether the agreement covered a narrower portion of their financial obligations.

Ultimately, Judge Neil Gabrielson ruled that the agreement covered all of the church’s financial obligations, allowing Catholic organizations to drop their promise to raise funds for survivors, raising less than $4 million.

Recordings obtained by The Canadian Press show that a month after the decision in July 2015, federal officials filed a “defensive notice of appeal” during negotiations for a final release agreement with Catholic groups.

By October 30, 2015, Canada’s former Undersecretary for Aboriginal and Northern Affairs signed a definitive agreement releasing Catholic entities from their financial obligations.

“Canada hereby releases, releases and permanently releases Catholic organizations, their directors, officers, shareholders, agents, lawyers and employees from all types of actions, causes of actions, suits, debts, fees, bills, bonds. against the liberators,” it says.

It further states: “Canada also undertakes and does not agree, directly or indirectly, to join, aid, assist or act in concert in any way with any person or entity in making any financial claim or demand against those released.”

Language raises questions about the possibility of revision

The signed agreement was made public as part of more than 200 pages of background papers and court records prepared last fall for Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller after he pledged to find out what happened that caused Canada to drop its appeal. Many government documents have been partially or completely redacted.

Miller, in at least one media interview, expressed his willingness to reconsider the government’s 2015 decision.

However, Canada’s agreement to “permanently dismiss” Catholic entities and the broad language of the signed document raise questions about whether this can happen.

Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller is shown earlier this month during an apology to the Pipikisis Cree people on behalf of the Government of Canada. The agreement, signed in 2015, was made public as part of more than 200 pages of briefings and court records prepared for Miller last fall. (Gary Solilac/CBC)

“The minister undertook to understand the circumstances and events that led to the appeal being dismissed by the government at the time,” Miller’s office said in a statement on Friday.

“He also pledged to hold the Catholic Church accountable.”

The Representative also deferred questions to the Department of Justice about legal fees paid by Canada.

Government documents suggest the decision to appeal hinged on whether the Catholic organizations attempted to further ease their lives and expand to focus on their non-financial obligations under the settlement agreement.

“If discussion of the ruling results in a release limited to three financial obligations, Canada will not appeal,” the September 2015 document says. It contained the illegible signature of then-Conservative minister Stephen Harper, who was in the midst of a federal election campaign at the time.

Miller said it belonged to Bernard Valcourt, Harper’s former Minister for Aboriginal Affairs.

The document noted that releasing them from certain non-financial obligations “could pose a significant risk to Canada.”

“Canadian is particularly concerned about exempting Catholic entities from obligations such as cooperating in defending or resolving all abuse claims at Indian boarding schools that go beyond the scope of the settlement agreement.”

There were few chances for a successful appeal: the former head of the FSA

While it states that the court’s decision could spare Catholic organizations a “$21.5 million shortfall” from their survivor fundraising campaign, “the likelihood of Catholic organizations being forced to meet their remaining fundraising obligations is very low.”

Finally, the document says that filing an appeal would mean that Canada would be back “back to square one” when it comes to trying to negotiate some kind of cash settlement agreement with Catholic organizations.

Ken Young, a former head of the First Nations Assembly and boarding school survivor, said he doubted Canada would succeed in the appeal.

“Canada could sue until the cows come home,” he said in a recent interview. “I think we are in a new phase.”

Young, who is critical of Catholic churches saying fundraising will depend on their “effort put in”, believes leaders have learned their lesson since then.

He points to a pledge made by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops to the dioceses to raise $30 million for reconciliation efforts over five years. As of July, they have reported raising $4.6 million.

Young believes the bishops will keep their word, but said that given the wealth of the Vatican and the Catholic Church as an institution, fundraising should not be necessary.

“Write a check today – don’t worry about your parishioners picking it up.”