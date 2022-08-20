Canada advanced to the World Junior Championships by defeating the Czech Republic

Canada will play for the junior ice hockey world championship gold after beating the Czech Republic 5-2 in the semi-finals on Friday.

Kent Johnson scored a goal and provided two passes to the undefeated Canadians (6-0-0) and Logan Stankoven provided one each. Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish and Joshua Roy also scored, while Olen Zellweger added three assistants.

Jan Mysak put the Czech Republic on the scoreboard midway through the third period and later added an assist to David Jiricek’s powerplay score. Jiri Kulich assisted in both goals.

Dylan Garand stopped 31 of Canada’s 33 shots to win silver at the 2021 tournament.

Goalkeeper Tomas Suhanek made 22 saves for the Czech Republic (2-3-1) before being replaced by Pavel Cayan early in the third period. Kayan stopped eight shots with relief.

Canada qualifies for World Junior Championships Duration 1:03 Joshua Roy scored the last goal of the game as Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Friday to qualify for the World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton.

In Saturday’s match for gold, Canada will play either Finland (4-1-0) or Sweden (4-1-0). Both teams will meet in the second semi-final on Friday.

The Czechs picked up a big upset 4-2 victory over the defending champions USA in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Canada earned their place in the semi-finals by defeating Switzerland 6–3 on the same day.

The Canadians regained their three-goal lead with 5:34 left in time when Roy landed a well-placed shot on Kajan’s goal.

The Czech Republic closed the gap to 4:2 thanks to a 12:44 powerplay in the third leg.

Jiricek released a long bombshell from behind the blue line, driving the puck through traffic and hitting the side of Garand’s glove.

The Czechs were on the board in the middle of the third when Mysak hit the Canadian goalkeeper for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Seeking to catch up in the final period, the Czech Republic replaced Suhanek with Kajan after the second break.

Canada’s second powerplay goal of the day came at 16:21 after Czech Republic’s Stepan Nemets was penalized for tripping.

McTavish capitalized by uncorking a one-shot from the face-off circle that hit the crossbar, extending Canada’s lead to 4–0.

McTavish leads the tournament in scoring with 15 (8+7) points.

A penalty for too many men also cost the Czechs in the second.

With Czech striker Tomas Urban in the box, Johnson picked up the puck along the boards and ferried it to Stankoven for a breakaway.

The Kamloops Blazers forward took a few steps and then shot wide of Suchanek for a hash tag to give Canada a 3-0 scoreline at the 11:28 mark.

In Friday’s game, the majority of Canadians were leading with a score of 2:3, and the Czech Republic – 1:2.

The Czechs came in second with renewed fire and outplayed the Canadians 8-0 in the first five minutes of the period.

Garand was forced to make a solid save at 3:55 after a defensive glitch gave Czech Jakub Kos a golden opportunity in a tight match.

Canada took a 2-0 lead at the first half after Bédard scored the country’s second goal at the end of the first period.

Nathan Gaucher shot the puck through the neutral zone, forcing the 17-year-old forward into a lead. Bedard ended the game with a well-placed shot wide of Suchanek’s glove to give the hosts a 2–0 lead at 15:20 into the game.

Bedard’s goal was the fourth of the tournament.

Suchanek made a brilliant jump stop from Tyson Foerster’s backhand in the middle of the first shot, and the game went scoreless.

However, the Czech goalkeeper was unable to pass the puck, and Johnson wasted no time in shooting it from the top of the net to open the score at 10:04 in the first frame.

Johnson has two goals in the tournament – both against the Czechs.

Canada played without striker Ridley Greig, who suffered an apparent shoulder injury early in the quarter-final victory over Switzerland. Riley Kidney returned to the roster after four straight games.