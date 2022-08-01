Can you tell us how it is with access to women’s football in the UK where you live?

England’s Euro victory was received as inspiringly as Football Association says he aims to bring another 120,000 girls onto the field.

But currently, only 44% of high schools offer girls and boys equal access to soccer during the school day, and some areas don’t have a local women’s team. Grassroots youth teams have suffered from a lack of available pitches.

We would love to hear from people in the UK about access to women’s football in your area. Does your child’s school give girls the same amount of time on the field during PE and after school hours? How easy is it to find a place to play nearby, such as a local club?

If you work in youth football, we would love to hear from you too.

