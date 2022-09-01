Can you beat this swimming achievement? 30 swims in 30 locations around Thunder Bay in 12 hours

The Thunder Bay, Ontario man doesn’t say he’s set the record for the most holes in a single day, but he’s challenging anyone who can beat his new personal best.

Kevin Sidlar, 44, traveled over 250 kilometers to swim in 30 different locations in 12 hours in mid-August.

Sidlar plotted the course with his secret spreadsheet of over 100 local bathing spots, which he compiled from satellite imagery, historical online forums and research.

“I wanted to make the perfect summer day,” he said. “I am a kind of memory camel. In the summer, I accumulate wonderful memories to make up for the dark days of winter.”

Sidlar often swims in five or six spots per walk, as often as possible until the ice sets.

He took his first swim in the lake on Thunder Bay Boulevard around 7 a.m. as the sun rose over the Sleeping Giant, and continued to visit busy areas early on a schedule designed to avoid crowds.

Sidlar’s rule is to spend at least five minutes in each place.

One of Kevin Sidlar’s bathing spots in the Thunder Bay area. He kept a detailed list in Microsoft Excel, tracking his progress. (Presented by Kevin Sidlar)

Initially, he had ambitions to sail the 35 spots between Sunshine, on Highway 11/17 and Highway 527. But as he watched the setting sun reflect gold in the reeds along Lakeshore Drive, he felt that 30 spots could be considered a notable achievement.

“I’m tired. And it was a little tiring when, you know, you just do something that you were not sure about, ”he said. “It’s a real sense of accomplishment to do something difficult, even if no one knows it can be done.”

“Never wear glass to the bath”

Sidlar said he doesn’t have a favorite swimming spot in the area. It has times of day, seasons, weather conditions and moods to suit any location, from coarse to grainy sand and rocks, from still water to fast currents and waterfalls.

The lakes and rivers around Thunder Bay are famous for their beauty and coldness! (Presented by Kevin Sidlar)

However, on his 30-jump day, one swim stood out from all the rest.

“There is a place on Lake Surprise – it was the perfect time of day, the sun was just perfect in this place, it was unusually warm, and it was one of those perfect moments.”

He encourages everyone to make their own map and try as many swimming spots as possible in a day.

“I want to experience outdoors as much as possible. It’s like how artists create a painting: I create the perfect experience where every aspect is right,” he said.

“We are just lucky to live here where possible. There is so much nature around us that is so accessible. All we have to do is make sure it’s free from debris and broken glass. Never bring glass into the pool. hole.”