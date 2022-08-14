PHOENIX — As the regular season ends Sunday, Mercury star Diana Taurasi faces the eternal question: Will she return for next season?

The 40-year-old Taurus is under contract for this season and becomes a free agent next season. With long-time friend and former teammate Sue Bird deciding to play on at 41 and have a farewell season this year, Taurus isn’t done yet.

The league spent the entire season building a farewell tour for transformative players in Bird and Sylvia Fowles. Bird still holds the all-time record for assists and fouls is the all-time leader in rebounds.

“Two of the pillars of this league are getting the recognition they deserve and it’s great to see every team honoring them. Whether you’re fighting for a playoff spot or wherever it is, you’ve seen every organization give them that respect,” Taurasi said.

She hasn’t decided what next season will hold for her.

“I take it day by day, week by week. “After the season, I do what I always do, brainstorm with four or five people I trust, have an honest conversation and then go from there,” said Vrishabham.

If it does go down, it’s not certain whether Taurus will go down the same path as Bird and Fowl in announcing when its final season will be. Taurus is not comfortable with big celebrations. One thing she’s taken from Bird this season is how much emotion it takes to process an entire game when the team pays tribute.

“She and Sil were amazing at handling all that stress and all those emotions and being able to go on the court and still be at the top of their games. It’s amazing,” Taurus said. No. Last year, she was going back and forth about it, and for her to come out and say it, I think she had a weight on her shoulders that made this season so enjoyable for her. It’s so nice to see your best friend there enjoying herself after all these years.

The 18-year WNBA veteran managed the impressive feat of playing 31 consecutive games this season as the Mercury battled injuries.

With Mercury logging massive minutes all season with his starters, Taurus remains Mercury’s main contributor. Taurasi reached another milestone on July 28, becoming the first WNBA player in league history to score 30 or more at age 40 in a 90-80 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Only Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki in NBA history have accomplished this feat.

However, Taurasi was unable to complete the regular season after suffering a Grade 2 quadriceps injury against the Connecticut Sun on August 2.

A relative timeline of recovery is three to four weeks, meaning she won’t be able to play in a potential first-round game for the Mercury. The first round is likely to start on August 17 and end on August 23.

“The timing is not great. Obviously, I try to push the envelope as much as possible on my end to get back on the court until they say I can’t,” Taurasi said.

Taurus has the urge to play. Although she stands alone in scoring with 9,693 points in the league and has a chance to reach 10,000, she has not focused on individual accomplishments.

“At this point in my career, nothing is more important than being in a position to win a title. “That will be the biggest point of contention ahead of me in the offseason,” Taurus said.

Britney Griner is also likely to return from Russia for Taurasi. Playing without Griner, who is under detention in Russia, has taken a toll on the league and its players.

Since Griner’s rookie season in 2013, the two have formed a close relationship. The two were teammates in Russia, where Taurasi played two seasons at UMMC Ekaterinburg with Griner.

“Over the last 10 years, we’ve built this bond on the court that everyone can see. But behind the scenes of our friendship and our relationship is dear to us. We have a neutral respect for each other, we understand each other and you don’t get that with most people. Not only in life, but also in your professional life. I think that’s what a lot of people are hoping for, obviously myself included,” Taurus said.

When Taurasi made his decision, Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard understood anyway.

“Dee has nothing to prove. It’s what she wants and if she enjoys the game and she’s playing well. I know she loves to play and as long as she wants to play, there will always be a place for her to play in Phoenix,” Nygaard said.

