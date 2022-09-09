Can Reading get out of the middle of the table?

Plan

Reading were stuck in the middle of the table and went in the opposite direction of what they were aiming for last season, finishing in eighth place, one position down from the 2020–21 season and three positions worse than the previous season. campaigns. Manager Kelly Chambers shook up her team by signing six players. These include goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns, who played in her first major Euro tournament with Northern Ireland and joined Häcken, striker Charlie Wellings of Celtic and defender Brooke Hendrix of Melbourne Victory. Beginners can turn the tide.

But some key players will be missing. Brooke Chaplin, a mainstay of the club since 2017, retired at the end of last season, while captain Natasha Harding left in July to sign a one-year contract with Aston Villa. The loss of Harding, who has over 100 Wales caps to his credit, was a huge blow. She also joined the team in 2017 and has since made 83 WSL appearances and scored four goals. Chambers said: “She was an integral part of the team and played a huge role in the development of our club.” Harding’s departure will leave a huge hole, but tactics can help score more points.

Reading used five formations in the league last season and will be able to fit their signings into their all-round formation. But one pattern was key to most of their points. When Chambers played 4-4-2, as she did in 12 of her 22 league games, they won six, drew two and lost three. The only other victory was achieved using 3-4-3 in their shocking 1-0 victory over Chelsea. Use 4-4-2 more often and Reading will be able to move up to the WSL.

Manager

Chambers has been in charge of the club since the 2014/15 season. She made an immediate impact after returning to the club she played for, leading them to promotion to the WSL. But since then, the club hasn’t hit the top and won a single trophy. Their best top-flight finish under Chambers’ tenure was fourth in 2017-18.

Key player

England striker Natasha Dowie signed with Reading ahead of the 2021/22 season and made a difference right away. The 34-year-old was the club’s top scorer in the WSL with six and is the league’s top scorer outside of players who compete for the “top four” Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United. Chambers praised Dowie last season, saying: “That’s why we brought Tash in – she’s known for scoring goals, she did it everywhere she went.” Her experience in the top division, including winning the WSL in 2013 and 2014 with Liverpool, will continue to help the club.