Can Ontario force transfer patients from hospitals to nursing homes? It’s Complicated

Dr. Sameer Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health System, says the decision to transfer a patient from a hospital to a long-term care home should be taken into account by the patient and their caregivers.

Lawyers are preparing for legal battles against Ontario’s plan to move elderly and chronically ill patients from hospitals to nursing homes, with lawyers warning that the proposed change is a violation of patients’ human rights.

Under Law promulgated last week hospital patients deemed no longer in need of emergency care but still in need of an “alternative level of care” may be admitted to a long-term care home selected without their input – potentially away from family members and loved ones who play a decisive role role. in their daily care.

Long Term Care Minister Paul Calandra initially said no patient would be forced to go to a home they didn’t want to live in, but has since said that those who refuse placement have to pay hospital fees for their permanent stay.

Doctors, lawyers and attorneys say the government’s plan will force patients to make an impossible choice: live where they don’t want to or suffer the consequences.

Here’s a closer look at what can – and can’t – happen under Bill 7 of the Government of Ontario. More beds, better care law.

What will the law actually do if it is passed?

When the PCP believes that a patient no longer needs inpatient care and can receive an “alternative level of care”, they may ask the long-term care coordinator to begin the process of admission to a long-term care home.

The placement coordinator must make “reasonable efforts” to obtain the consent of the patient or the decision maker’s proxy, which may be a spouse, child, or other guardian, before:

Determination of the patient’s eligibility for long-term treatment.

Choice of LTC house.

Sharing private health information with the licensee at home.

Enabling the licensee to approve hospitalization and admit the patient upon arrival.

The Government of Ontario’s plan will make it easier for hospitals to discharge eligible patients to nursing homes. Here, a person is seen outside a nursing home in Toronto on April 9, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The legislation does not specify what these “reasonable efforts” should entail, and it is clear that these steps may be taken without consent.

However, consent is required for the physical transfer of a patient to a nursing home.

What happens if someone refuses to give consent?

While the law states that a patient cannot be physically transferred without consent, they may feel they have no choice given the potential consequences of being rejected.

Advocates and doctors say some hospitals already have rules in place that patients who refuse to go to a nursing home are instead discharged to a shelter or family member who may have few options to care for them.

Jane Meadus, a lawyer and advocate for the Center for the Advocacy of the Elderly, has seen clients threatened with hospital bills of up to $1,800 a day for continuing treatment.

Jane Meadus, a lawyer and advocate for the Center for the Rights of the Elderly, says she has seen patients who refused to go to a nursing home who were threatened with huge hospital bills, among other fines.

Meedus says she believes the government’s plan will force the elderly and other vulnerable people to give their consent. “If people come in and threaten you with things, people get scared and are going to move.”

Trudo Lemmens, a professor of health law and policy at the University of Toronto, says the legislation appears to violate patients’ human rights, as well as informed consent requirements that consent must be voluntary.

“Even if the government can pretend to give people a choice, it is clear that this is a structural coercion,” he said.

How does the LTC process usually work?

Typically when a patient or caregiver is considering applying for LTC they can choose up to five houses to be placed on the waiting list.

Proximity to family, as well as cultural or community ties, may be key factors in making such decisions.

“I often take care of people who are of racial origin, people who may not speak English as their first language,” said Dr. Amit Arya, a palliative care physician and assistant professor of clinical practice at McMaster University in Hamilton.

“If you walk into an establishment where people serve the food you feel like, the staff speaks a language you understand, they celebrate religious and cultural holidays that are important to you, of course, you will feel much better in this long-term care. home. And I firmly believe that the wait is worth it.

Others will consider who owns an LTC home, including whether it is public, non-profit, or private, the level of care it provides, and other amenities offered.

Which homes will the patients be sent to?

The government says it will create “mandatory guidelines … to ensure that patients continue to stay close to a partner, spouse, loved ones or friends.” But he hasn’t released any details yet.

Arya emphasized that it is important that patients stay close to family members who often perform daily tasks at LTC such as feeding, bathing and administering medications.

“Not having your support network nearby can worsen your health and even lead to premature death on its own,” he said.

Given the long wait times for many LTCs, advocates fear that patients will end up being discharged to bed-only homes because their living conditions are less than desirable.

“Where people don’t want to go is mostly old commercial houses; many of them had one of the worst reputations during our pandemic… How do you get someone to get into this bed they don’t want to get into? create legislation like this,” said Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatric services at the Sinai Health System in Toronto.

Ontario Long Term Care Minister Paul Calandra says hospitals “should” charge patients who refuse to go to a long-term care home that is not one of their preferences. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Calandra said the patients would be transferred temporarily “while they wait for a free bed in their preferred home,” although there is no guarantee in the law that this is prescribed. And experts say it comes with additional dangers.

“The temporary at this stage of life actually becomes dangerous. Because what happens, especially with cognitive decline, is that any movement comes with an increased risk of death,” said Tamara Daly, director of the Center for Research and Education in Aging at the University of York.

Will this worsen the LTC crisis?

The government did not respond to questions about what additional funding or other resources would accompany its plan.

The Ontario Long Term Care Association (OLTCA), which represents the majority of long term care homes in the province, said in a statement that long-term care homes urgently need more staff, especially registered nurses and personal assistants.

Supporters want the government to expand access to and resources for home care and community-based services, allowing more patients to stay in their own home or with loved ones, and ease pressure on the sector.

When will it take effect?

The exact date is not clear, but the majority government is currently pushing the bill through the Ontario Legislature.

The Department of Health and Long Term Care confirmed to CBC Toronto that the 200 people who were in the hospital for six months waiting for LTC beds will be moved over the next three months, with a total of 1,300 people moving by March 2023.