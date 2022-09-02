Can Arsenal go all the way this season?





Plan Jonas Eidewall changed Arsenal’s fortunes by leading Chelsea to victory in last year’s WSL title race. The Gunners were nine points behind Chelsea in the previous campaign, finishing third, a gap that narrowed to one point in his first season. Most encouragingly, eight months into his tenure, Arsenal have picked up eight points from Chelsea and Manchester City, who have previously struggled with their closest rivals. A stellar start faltered in the lead-up to Christmas due to injuries and matchups, but action in the January transfer window with the arrival of striker Stina Blackstenius and defenders Rafael Souza and Laura Winreuther solidified the situation so much that the race for the title was brought to an end. last day. They’ve been less active this summer: goalkeeper Kaylan Marchese from last year’s Champions League group stage rival H.B. Køge and Swedish striker Lina Hürtig were the only recruits. More importantly, however, they retained Vivianne Miedema, the WSL and Dutch record holder who signed a new contract after being courted by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and hired a new lead analyst and increased her strength and physicality. shape. staff. Having a lot of new players is appealing, but there’s a lot to be said for the consistency of the roster, keeping the core, and building the team around them. Results However, Hertig’s arrival is important given Nikita Parris was allowed to join Manchester United, Tobin Heath returned to the US and Miedema was used in a deeper No. 10 role. Mana Iwabuchi, England’s Jordan Nobbs and Captain Kim Little battle Miedema for space ahead of the more defensive Leah Välti. The only issue of concern in terms of staff is the lack of reserve for Wälti. Frieda Maanum was used in this role at Eidewall, but it doesn’t come naturally and although Leah Williamson has tried out in midfield for club and country, her removal from the backline weakens her greatly. Whether Arsenal are ready to win the title or can remain competitive in all competitions is hard to predict, but there are promising signs of growth and development. Manager Eidewall burst into the WSL with an energetic and passionate celebration of Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea on opening day. The team fared well under their new manager, with his demands for high-pressing, high-intensity play reaping the rewards initially before they were given the title. The Swede has a full season and a chance to strengthen his team in two transfer windows. He excelled as an expert during the Euro. Key player Beth Mead’s stock is at an all-time high following her heroic golden ball and golden boot during the European Championship for England. After grieving over missing the Olympics, the striker shone for Arsenal and England before scoring six Euro goals to end a phenomenal year. She said her performances last season were fueled by anger over missing the Tokyo Games. Now she has nothing to be angry about. Maybe teammates will start hiding her boots and tipping over water to keep her fire going. Register Gate moving Free weekly newsletter Informative, passionate, entertaining. Sign up for our weekly Women’s Football Review now.

Lina Hürtig has become Arsenal's main player this summer. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal/Getty Images

Big summer autograph

The selection of Hurtig from Juventus is the culmination of a lull. Miedema was expected to be used as the No. 10 behind Swedish teammate Hurtig Blackstinius who proved effective in the second half of last season, with Parris and the Heat gone, so support from the top was needed. Hurtig, 26, scored in Sweden’s shock 3-0 victory over the United States at the Olympics last year and was a highlight for Juventus in the Champions League.

Euro 2022 joy/heartache

Williamson’s rise from a minor team in the 2019 World Cup to winning the Liones’ first major trophy as captain has been swift and exciting for those who have noted her leadership qualities. After leaving her natural centre-back spot for much of her tenure, Sarina Wigman performed admirably throughout the tournament alongside Millie Bright on defense. Miedema was expected to play for the Netherlands in the Euros after scoring 10 goals in the Olympics, but Covid dashed her hopes of helping the team retain their title. She missed two of their three group games after testing positive before returning to play 120 minutes after a 1–0 extra-time loss to France in the quarter-finals.

Attract the crowd

Arsenal expected the Euro to attract a new audience to women’s football and were ambitious in their plans. In May, the club announced that six games would be played at the Emirates Stadium. For the first time, men’s season ticket holders were offered the opportunity to add women’s games to their package. The club sold out of 1,500 season tickets for the women’s team, twice as many as last season. Arsenal have usually struggled to get slacker seats at the Emirates but there are signs that the tide is changing. Last season, the rescheduled north London derby drew 12,800 people and the Champions League clash against Wolfsburg drew 5,080 people. Arsenal said on Thursday that 38,500 tickets had been booked for the September 25 game against Tottenham, breaking the WSL attendance record of 38,262 set at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.