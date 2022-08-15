New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy warned that Christianity is under attack worldwide after an op-ed in The Atlantic labeled the rosary as an extremist symbol. On “Fox & Friends” Monday, Campos-Duffy urged Americans to fight back against that kind of rhetoric.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: The first thing a dictator tries to do is legitimize and ban religion because it is one Existential threat against the state. And I think that’s what you have, and I think that’s what they’re trying to do. And we are seeing more articles like this. It sounds ridiculous, but we’re seeing more and more articles that people of faith, especially those who adhere to more orthodox or traditional definitions of the faith, are somehow trying to associate people with right-wing extremists, white nationalists, fringes. And I think we have to be very careful about that. … and we really must fight back. We shouldn’t just laugh at this nonsense. We must understand that in this country and throughout the world, Christians and Faith in general is under attack All over the world. And we should be very protective of our religious freedoms and push back against this kind of bigotry against Christians.

