In a recent political statement titled “Blame Washington,” a Senate hopeful blamed the economic woes on politicians who “impose regulations, undermine supply chains and fuel inflation.”

The announcement came not from a Republican, but from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate running for Senate in the midterm elections. His statement, which blames politicians, Washington and even the Democratic Party currently in control of Congress and the White House, is far from the most recent political statement.

More than a dozen political ads from across the country reviewed by Fox News Digital show Democratic candidates touting themselves as independent of their own party leaders, some even highlighting how they oppose President Biden’s agenda.

“I stood with some in my own party and pushed to lower the gas tax and hire more police officers,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., in a statement launched in July. Said. Kildee, like others, votes 100% with Biden, but his announcement and others suggest that many Democrats are heading into a midterm cycle that has historically been unfavorable to the incumbent party.

“I don’t know how to interpret that other than they’re betting that Biden’s numbers aren’t going to improve,” John Brabender, a prominent GOP political advertiser, told Fox News Digital.

Biden’s approval ratings have been low since the start of the year, and recent legislative victories on the PACT Act, the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act, and the Climate, Medicare and Tax Bills allow him to regain popularity even though Election Day, Nov. 8, is still months away.

Brabender thinks most Democrats won’t discuss the Deinflation Act unless economic prospects improve dramatically. “Legislation is only important if people see an immediate impact, and if they don’t people are going to say ‘what a law,'” Brabender said.

Inflation is a common theme in many political statements. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, pitched an “independent voice” in the August announcement, saying he was “the only Democrat to vote against President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar agenda because I know it will make inflation worse.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., highlighted fiscal responsibility in a recent statement, saying New Hampshire balanced state budgets while cutting taxes and “also worked with Republicans to reduce wasteful spending.”

According to Democratic strategist and Fox News contributor Ken Walling, the independent strategy that many Democrats are taking is not surprising.

“Every election cycle, you see a lot of Democrats and Republicans running against Washington,” Walling told Fox News Digital. “There’s a reason why Congress’s overall approval rating as a profession revolves around dentists and exterminators, but individual members of Congress have the highest personal approval ratings in the district.”

Walling also sees the message as the return of a Democratic populist — former President Trump — after communicating a Washington, DC, “swamp” message that made the lives of Americans worse every day.

“I think you’re also seeing Democrats pull back on the populist message from their GOP counterparts — Donald Trump ran in 2016 as a champion of working-class Americans, despite being a billionaire,” Walling said.

According to Fetterman and Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan Walling, “painting their GOP Senate challengers as out-of-touch millionaires is really hitting that populist tone when it comes to inflation and jobs.”

Ryan captured headlines throughout the summer for airing ads touting his agreement with Trump on some issues like trade and reviving American manufacturing — similar to Fetterman’s proposal to fix the economy: “Make more stuff in America.”

Democrats playing catch-up with Republicans may help prove they’re independent-minded. Rep. A recent statement from Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash Shows two mayorsBoth Republican and Democrat declared their support for the incumbent, who voted with Biden 100% of the time: “Five of her bills were signed by Biden, eight by Trump.”

“They certainly don’t say they’re in sync with the Republicans, but they certainly say a lot that they’re bipartisan and independent and put their state and their districts first. And that’s definitely with Biden, ‘I’m not running,'” Brabender said.

In a recent location, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., highlighted how she “stood up her own party” to block pay raises for members of Congress and how she “worked with Republicans and Democrats” to stand up to China. Curb inflation.”

The strongest statement of opposition to Democrats and to Biden himself came Friday from Rep. Nancy Kaptur, D-Ohio, where a reporter noted: “Joe Biden is letting China crush Ohio solar manufacturers, while Marci Kaptur is fighting back.” The narrator declares that Kaptur is not working for Biden, but is “saving our jobs with Republican Rob Portman.”

The strategy of running against a national party isn’t new, but keeping that party in power isn’t new — and it helps bring voters in the middle who aren’t Democrat or Republican voters.

““Politics is addition, not subtraction, so if Team Blue’s candidates can appeal to the middle and get independents and soft Republicans on their side, which they did in 2018, you could see a very different election night than prognosticators are predicting,” Walling said.

However, Brabender doubts that efforts to alienate individual Democrats from the national party will work, especially if voters are unhappy with the economy. This, in his mind, amounts to a message of, “Don’t hold me captive to the Biden and Democrat agenda.”

“We’re going to find out whether people believe them or not. I think 80% are going to vote the generic ballot route,” he said. This is a “red wave” effect where voters choose to reject Democrats because they are currently in power.

There has been good news for Democrats in recent weeks after they successfully passed several major pieces of legislation. Notably, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) hailed the Inflation Reduction Act as a victory for Americans. Walling believes Democrats are sure to win on the down ballot, highlighting the medical savings portion of the bill.

“Democrats absolutely must campaign on the Inflation Reduction Act, and in the coming days and weeks you’re going to see the president, his Cabinet, and Democratic House and Senate leadership take that message down the road. It matters to 13 million Americans. Democrats together extended their ACA subsidies, saving them an average of $2,400 a month. “For the first time, discussing the cost of Medicare drugs and Americans not paying more than $2,000 a month for their prescriptions. This is important. Democrats are actually reducing the deficit, which former President Trump and the Republicans never did when they were in office,” Walling said.

As for the more controversial parts of the bill, Democrats in the campaign championed a controversial IRS provision that would have given the agency $80 billion, including hiring 87,000 more agents and employees over the next decade.

But to Brabender, the IRS portion of the bill is too much fodder for Republicans, and he doubts Democrats will tout the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in ads.

“They can name that all they want, but they’ll see better financial numbers,” Brabender said.