Kia is putting the upcoming EV9 electric SUV through its paces.

The automaker has released images of a production-intent prototype wearing camouflage wrap to hide its design details under testing ahead of a full reveal early next year.

The EV9 will join the EV6 and Niro EVs as the brand’s next all-electric offering for the 2024 model year.

The model was previously previewed by the Concept EV9 show car revealed at last year’s LA Auto Show.

About the size of the popular Kia Telluride, the three-row SUV is set to be the largest mainstream electric vehicle when it goes on sale.

In addition to runs on a banked high speed track, the testing will include a rough terrain section, water fording and hill climbing, which will expose the vehicle to the “most possible trials possible”.

The 2023 Telluride X-Pro, introduced this year, gets increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires and an upgraded traction management system to better handle slippery surfaces, and the EV9 is set to follow suit.

The EV9’s estimated price and driving range have not yet been announced.

Kia’s current electric vehicles recently lost their eligibility for a $7,500 federal electric car tax credit because they were imported from South Korea and only North American-made vehicles are eligible.

Kia has yet to announce where the EV9 will be manufactured, but its parent company Hyundai will A new factory is being built in Georgia For production of electric vehicles to be launched in late 2024 or early 2025.