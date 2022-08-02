New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Maddie Dewey is officially this year’s SI Swim Search winner.

Apply is the CEO and co-founder of social media app Herd Social SI Swimsuit Annual casting call, selected from thousands of submissions.

After being photographed by acclaimed photographer Yu Tsai in the Dominican Republic and walking the runway at Miami Swim Week, the California native will now appear as a rookie in the 2023 issue, the outlet confirmed Monday.

The first 2023 rookie, Nicole Williams English, was announced on the runway during Miami Swim Week in July.

“We are thrilled to announce Madey as the Swim Search winner and our second rookie in the 2023 issue,” said SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day. “Her dedication to creating change combined with her professionalism and positive attitude is amazing – we look forward to having her represent our brand!”

The former Camille Kostek is SI Swimsuit’s cover girl He broke the news on a Zoom call with Dewey on Monday.

“You know being a part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is more than just shooting for a magazine,” Kostek told Dewey. “It’s not because of the swim search community that they do it when we’re a part of it, but you really don’t know a rookie from a vet. So I really hope you get that feeling during Swim Week.”

“You’re going to have to practice a bit more in the mirror as you have your rookie shoot coming up in 2023 and I’d like to know how you feel about that,” the 30-year-old shared. “Congratulations! You are the winner of the Swim Search and One of our new rookies For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023. Welcome to the family!”

Dewey first began her career in tech after graduating from Chapman University. During the pandemic, Dewey said she recognized the negative impact of social media on her mental health and body image. She was forced to launch Herd, which is described as a “no-pressure photo-sharing platform for GenZ women and non-binary people.” Dewey is the co-host of the Socially Well podcast and a content creator on TikTok.

She is now a product marketing manager at chat app Discord, the outlet said.

Dewey immediately took to social media and shared the announcement with his followers.

“Screaming. Crying. Jumping for joy,” Dewey began the post on her Instagram. “I’m proud to share that I’m the @si_swimsuit 2023 Rookie. It’s truly a lifelong dream come true!! I’m forever grateful to the entire SI team for believing in me, supporting me so much, and creating the swim. Search in the first place – it changed my life!”

“I filmed a swim search audition tape in 2020 and didn’t submit it,” shared Dewey. “I was so worried about what others thought, I silently struggled with my mental health and relationship with food. I let others dim my light. @camillekostek was one of my biggest inspirations as I was on my healing journey.”

“I told myself this year, just posting the tape means I’ve won,” the 25-year-old continued. “What started as a celebration of my self-acceptance journey ended in a very special way; with Camille and the SI team telling me I was named Rookie. Are you kidding me.”

“I can’t thank all of you and the entire @theswimfluencenetwork community enough for your endless support,” she shared. “Go after what you want here, embrace yourself as you are and never let other people’s opinions hold you back. You are limitless.”

Dewey previously told the outlet that she hopes her photos inspire other women to let go of their insecurities.

“I love to show young women that being true to who you are, letting your inner beauty shine, and letting go of what other people think has the power to change your life,” she says.

Submissions, according to the outlet 2023 Swimming Search Opening soon. This year’s issue is on newsstands now.