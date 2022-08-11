Cameron Young may not be going anywhere.

Could be the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Linked to Upstart LIV Golf Tour A person close to the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the 25-year-old was unlikely to join the Saudi-backed league, according to The Times UK on Wednesday.

Young has seven top-three finishes this season and was runner-up to Cameron Smith in the 150 last month at St Andrews.Th Open Championship.

The former Wake Forest standout entered the 10 this weekTh Atop the PGA Tour money list with $6.3 million in 22 events.

“He’s been approached by them, but is very strongly leaning toward staying on the PGA Tour at this point,” said the person who spoke to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, part of the USA TODAY Network.

There were multiple reports Tuesday that Smith is headed to LIV Golf after the playoffs, which begin Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Young enjoyed a whirlwind season. He did not hold status on any professional tour last spring but entered the Corn Ferry Tour and won there twice in 2021. The Fordham Prep grad missed the cut at the Masters and US Open. He finished third at the PGA Championship before trailing Smith at the British last month.

Young is currently 17 years oldTh In the Official World Golf Ranking.

Players who signed with the breakaway league resigned their PGA Tour memberships or were suspended from playing on the PGA Tour. A federal judge allowed that suspension Tuesday, denying a temporary restraining order sought by three LIV golfers seeking to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

