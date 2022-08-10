New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cameron Smith has refused to comment on rumors that a deal has already been struck The rival is the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Circuit “Winning the FedEx Cup playoffs is his top priority,” he told the media at a press conference on Tuesday this week.

Rumored to be a six-time PGA Tour winner The latest addition to LIV Golf — a report confirmed by fellow Aussie Cameron Percy, who told an Australian radio show that both he and Marc Leishman were “gone”.

Smith – the highest-ranked player to join the league at No. 2 – after The Telegraph Signed a $100 million deal and will compete in the circuit’s fourth tournament in Boston next month.

A judge has ruled that live golfers suing the PGA cannot participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs

But Smith refused to address the reports, instead reiterating his commitment to the St. Jude Championship, which begins on Thursday.

“My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s what I’m here for,” he told reporters. “If I have to say anything regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy. I will stick to my word and when you need to know something, I will say it.”

When further questioned about the reported signing bonus, Smith again declined to comment.

“I don’t have any comment on that, like I said — I’m here to play the FedEx Cup playoffs,” he responded. “That’s been my focus for the last week and a half. What I’m doing here. I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. Like I said, it comes from me, it doesn’t come from Cameron Percy.”

Smith said he was “looking forward” to competing in the Presidents Cup at the end of September, but doing so would mean he would be out of contention. LIV Golf Series in Boston Labor Day weekend.

When pressed about it, Smith stood by his earlier comments.

“I’m here to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs, man. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs, that’s my priority,” he replied.

Smith recently won the British Open Absent from the PGA Tour Considered one of the most recognizable – not just the highest-ranked player to join the LIV, he is one of the more up-and-coming players on the PGA Tour.

Smith won the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions this year after shooting a tour record 34 under par. He won the Players Championship just months later and his first major win at the British Open in 2020 after finishing second at the Masters.