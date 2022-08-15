New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is Cameron Smith BMW withdrew from the championship Starting this week due to “hip discomfort” he’s been experiencing for several months, his agent confirmed Monday.

The Six-time PGA Tour winner The Bud Martin Tour said in a statement that the decision was made in hopes of still achieving its goal of winning the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“Unfortunately, Cam will not be able to compete in this week’s BMW Championship in Wilmington DE. He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort for several months and feels it is best to rest this week in his practice for the FedEx Cup. .”

Cameron Smith shuts down questions about live golf deal

Smith finished 13th at the St. Jude Championship this weekend. He scored 70 in the final round A two-shot penalty was awarded When Smith took a penalty drop in the third round, rules officials realized after a review that the ball had still touched the red hazard line.

Smith declined interviews after the tournament, but leading up to it and amid rumors of joining LIV Golf, the 2022 British Open champion made his intentions clear.

“I’m here to play the FedEx Cup playoffs,” he told reporters at a press conference. “That’s been my focus for the last week and a half. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs.”

Smith – No. Reports emerged last week that the top-ranked player — who joined the league with a No. 2 ranking — will sign a $100 million contract and compete in the circuit’s fourth tournament in Boston next month.

At the same presser, Smith said he was “looking forward” to competing in the Presidents Cup at the end of September, but doing so meant he would not be competing. LIV Golf Series in Boston Labor Day weekend.

