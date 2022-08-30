Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann lead the latest group of PGA Tour players to make the jump to LIV Golf.

The The PGA Tour has made some changes And while LIV has gained some momentum in its battle with golf, the new series will have some new players at its next event.

On Tuesday, the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced that six golfers will take their talents to the new series: Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Harold Warner III, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.

The new additions mean LIV Golf now has six of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (as of Aug. 21) as it prepares to host its fourth event at the International, Sept. 2-4, near Boston.

Asked about his interest in LIV golf after his Open Championship win, Cameron Smith said, “I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about everything. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

There were reports that he was taking his talents to LIV Golf during the week of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, but Smith would neither confirm nor deny the news.

“I keep my word, and when you need to know something, I will tell you.” He said at that time, he plans to play the Presidents Cup on September 20-25. Smith mentioned fellow Aussie pro, Cameron Percy said“Unfortunately, yes, they’re gone,” Smith and Leishman said of LIV Golf’s commitment.

Neiman told Golf.com At the US Open he wanted to play against the best players in the world.

“They’re still here and as long as they’re here, I’m not going anywhere. No chance,” he said in June. “If I was 40? Maybe it would be different.”

Earlier this year when Warner won the PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour, rumors swirled that he might quit the PGA Tour. He sat down with commissioner Jay Monahan in March and said, “I always support the PGA Tour when they need me and I want to be there.”

Since turning professional in 2009, Tringale has earned $17,426,908 in 338 starts and holds the dubious distinction of being the man to win the most money without winning a PGA Tour event. Lahiri has also never won on tour, but has won twice on the European Tour in February 2015 at the Maybank Malaysian Open and the Hero Indian Open within three weeks.