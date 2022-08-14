Cameron Smith incurs a two-stroke penalty for correct ball placement at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for “improper ball placement” while teeing off on the fourth hole Saturday in the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, the PGA Tour announced Sunday.

After the penalty, the British Open champion started The final round At 9-under, leader JJ Spann is four shots behind.

“Prior to the start of the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for violating Rule 14.7 (playing the ball from the wrong spot) on hole No. 4 in the third round. He was operating under Rule 17.1 (when the ball was in the penalty area),” the PGA Tour said in a statement. The statement said. “Smith’s score has been adjusted and he will start the final round at 201 (-9).”

The Golf Channel aired the shot in its tournament broadcast of the final round, showing Smith playing his ball on the red penalty line after the drop. PGA Tour rules official Gary Young, chief referee of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, said an on-site rules official noticed it while watching a replay Saturday night.

Young explained that after a closer look, the ball was “really close to the line, if it didn’t touch the line, it was worth asking the player.”

“The rules allow a player in this situation as long as he shows reasonable judgment in determining with his own eye whether the ball is in or out of the penalty area. I thought it was just a situation I would do. Asked Cam the question and he was going to tell me he was comfortable with his ball being outside the penalty area. When I asked him the question, unfortunately he told me, ‘No the ball is definitely touching the line. So at that time, there is no going back. I know that the player had the knowledge that the ball was touching the line at that time. He just didn’t understand the rule, it was the whole ball outside the penalty area and To be in his resting place.

“It looked like his ball was very close to the line, but we thought the player knew he couldn’t play the ball without touching the penalty area. We decided to take a second look at it and we thought it was close enough,” to ask Smith about it.

Smith “said my ball was definitely going to hit the line,” Young continued. “He didn’t know which part of the ball didn’t touch the penalty line.”

Young said Smith was told of the penalty while preparing for the final round at the TPC Southwind driving range and was “absolutely calm throughout.”

“Once (Cameron Smith) found out it was a two-stroke penalty,” Young said. “He said rules are rules.”