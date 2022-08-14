New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cameron Smith looked set to top the leaderboard in the opening tournament of the FedEx Cup playoffs on Sunday, but suffered a setback as St. Jude prepared to play in the championship.

The PGA Tour fined the reigning British Open winner after officials discovered his ball hit the red hazard line while taking a penalty drop on the par-3 fourth hole in Saturday’s third round. Smith was two strokes back.

Smith signed for a 67 after the third round and was two shots behind JJ Spahn. Instead, Smith started Sunday four shots behind the leader.

Gary Young, the chief referee for the PGA Tour, informed Smith that the officials had scrutinized the replay. The rules allow what the player sees to take precedence over the zoomed-in view from the television. Smith told Young that the ball would definitely hit the line.

A PGA Tour official watching the broadcast initially determined it wasn’t enough to raise any questions. The entire golf ball must be played and not touch any part of the line.

“The weirdness of the camera angles and knowing he was dropping in a really tight spot there at No. 4, the geometry of the whole situation — he basically had a sliver of the ball dropping — we felt very comfortable at that point. He knew the rule very well,” Young said.

“And we had a very quick view of it, at which point we decided it wasn’t worth pursuing.”

Young said another official working the tournament watched the replay Saturday night and officials decided to take another look.

Smith and the officials spoke before the final round and asked about the drop. Officials said there was no option but to fine him.

“I thought it was a situation where I asked Cam a question and he was going to (say) he was comfortable with his ball being outside the penalty area,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.