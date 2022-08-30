New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Six-time PGA Tour winner And 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith has officially joined LIV Golf.

The Saudi-backed circuit also made the announcement on social media on Tuesday Confirms the inclusion of five other golfers: Joaquin Niemann, Harold Warner III, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.

In a phone interview with Golf Digest, Smith talked about the financial lure Joining LIV Golf played a role in his decision to join, but ultimately the schedule won him over.

“[Money] Certainly a factor in making that decision, I wouldn’t ignore it or say it wasn’t a factor.” he told the outlet . “It’s obviously a business decision for someone and an offer I can’t ignore.”

“It’s a big thing for me to join [LIV’s] The schedule is really attractive,” he continued. “I’ll be able to spend a lot of time at home in Australia and maybe have an event there. I couldn’t do that and it’s really appealing to have that part of my life back.”

There has been a campaign for a week that there will be an announcement on this The FedEx Cup playoffs are complete. Before the start of the St. Jude championship, Smith declined to answer questions on reports that he had already signed a $100 million contract, emphasizing his focus on winning the playoffs.

World no. 2, Smith’s addition to LIV Golf is arguably one of the most significant. He will become the highest-ranked golfer when six new members make their debuts at the Boston Invitational this weekend.

“LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and growing the game into the future for the next generation,” said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. said in a statement.

“The best and brightest will continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV golf and what we’re building: a definitive league for team golf that connects with new audiences around the world. We can’t wait for this week to bring fans another unforgettable event experience at The International.”

Early reporters suggested seven golfers would make the jump, including Cameron Young, but he revealed his decision to stay following significant changes made by the PGA Tour.

“Having some of those changes coming up, it really helped me stay focused and pursue the goals I had for myself, like making the Presidents Cup team or the Ryder Cup team and winning a major, all of which go when you’re uncertain,” he told reporters last week.

“It’s a difficult place for me because I’m so young. There are so many factors involved.”