Cameron Smith FedEx St. Jude Championship win would be nightmare for PGA Tour | opinion

Memphis, Tenn. – Ryan Palmer felt Cam Smith’s footsteps coming from behind the microphone. After playing a whole round together, he wanted to go into the last shot.

“What I love about what we’re doing here is that there’s always somewhere to go up and there’s always something to play for,” Palmer said, deliberately framing a question about the BMW Championship in the larger narrative that has consumed golf this season, a narrative in which Smith has become a central figure. “We’re not just playing for money.”

Welcome to what’s shaping up to be the strangest FedEx Cup Playoffs in PGA Tour history, and its annual stop in Memphis will double as well. The start of the PGA Tour’s worst nightmare.

Smith is the latest golfer rumored to be defecting to LIV Golf soon, and he’s just two shots off the lead heading into Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. If he wins this tournament, he will reach the number 1 position in the world rankings.

And walking with him gave insight into just how bad things can be for the PGA Tour. His gallery picked up steam as he did on the back nine. By winning The Players Championship and The Open Championship, and doing so with his distinctive mullet, he built a brand through the PGA Tour.

A stronger brand right now than most golfers feel loyal to the PGA Tour. LIV Golf is a brand reportedly worth $100 million. Losing big names who have already left is a painful brand.

If Smith left the PGA Tour after winning the last major of the year (The Players), then the season-ending postseason tour would take more than a decade to become a big deal. Imagine if he made it to the No. 1 golfer in the world.

“I had Jordan Spieth, (Matt) Fitzpatrick and (Max) Homma yesterday, and this guy has a lot of fans,” said FedEx St. Jude Championship volunteer standard bearer Nick Johnson. “He got more yells at him today than all three of them combined.”

Some aren’t what you’d expect on a golf course, at least not this year.

“The $100 million man!” A patron yelled as Smith walked into No. 14.

“Sell it!” cried another.

“Don’t go to LIV!” Someone begged Smith as he teed off on the 17th fairway.

But there are far more cheers than jeers. It was nothing like last year, when Bryson DeChambeau’s critics outnumbered his champions during Sunday’s collapse at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Smith drew a big roar as he was introduced on the 18th green and took selfies with fans as he went to sign his scorecard.

“The last few weeks at home basically nobody can go to dinner without saying hello or wanting a picture,” Smith said of his recent burst since winning the Open Championship. “So it’s a little different, but yeah, still getting used to it.”

Austin Allen, for example, traveled from Murray, Kentucky, to participate in Saturday’s third round. His plan is to go after Scotty Scheffler, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world. Those plans were thwarted when Scheffler, who made headlines by walking across Smith’s line of sight as he lined up a putt in the first round, missed the cut.

Did the golfer choose to follow Allen instead? Smith. And the Aussie made a particularly lovely impression on the seventh hole.

He hit his tee shot into the crowd. It even broke a fan’s cell phone.

“What’s your phone number?” Smith asked her, according to Allen. “I’ll buy you a new phone.”

He can definitely afford it.

But the PGA Tour couldn’t afford to let Smith continue like this. To become the best golfer in the world before he bolted for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series, which attracted Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau before him.

The stakes were high on Sunday and Smith didn’t seem distracted by them or Palmer or any of the controversies currently swirling around him.

“I’m just trying to hit the best shot I can,” Smith said. “I’m here to hit good golf shots and make birdies.”

And, perhaps, give the PGA Tour a nightmare it desperately needs to avoid.

