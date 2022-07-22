New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cameron Champ battled dehydration and dizziness to win last year’s 3M Open with a bogey-free final round, a confidence-boosting victory for a young player trying to establish himself on the PGA Tour.

Champ has had his share of challenges this season, and he arrives in Minnesota looking for another late-summer bump to make the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“It’s one of those places where it doesn’t matter if I play good or bad. I’m very comfortable with it,” the champ said Wednesday after his pro-am warmup for the fourth edition of the tournament at the TPC. A Twin Cities course that favors big hitters like him.

The champ missed the cut in his first event on the 2021-22 schedule. Then he broke his left wrist and didn’t play again for about four months. Before his return, there was a false start with a positive COVID-19 test that forced him to withdraw from the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“This year has been an eventful year to say the least. I’ve had a lot of things mixed up in my personal life, I broke my wrist in a fall. I didn’t know for a long time whether it was going to be serious or not. Fortunately, it wasn’t too serious, but it was going to be on my side for a long time. “Very close to ruining a career,” said the champ, who is ranked 153rd in the FedEx Cup standings. Top 125 qualify for playoffs.

He’s missed the cut in his last five starts, but a 10th-place Masters finish still stands as his season record.

“I think I took more positives than negatives out of it,” Champ said. “No matter where I stand or when people look at my stats or whatever they want to say, I’m in a better headspace in a way. I understand myself better. I understand what my intentions are.”

The highest-ranked player in the field is Hideki Matsuyama, who is eighth in the FedEx Cup standings and 14th in the world. Stewart Sink, Jason Day, Jason Dufner, Lucas Glover and Danny Willett are the other major winners who will take to the ring in Thursday’s first round.

Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler are also here, as are rising stars Jooyoung Kim, Davis Riley and Sahit Thigala. Fresh prospects from the college links worth watching include Chris Gotterup and Cale Hammer. Gotterup (Oklahoma) placed fifth at the NCAA Championships in May and Hammer helped Texas win the team title.

The most unique player among this year’s 155 players is undoubtedly Mardy Fish, a former tennis star and Minnesota native who is one of eight sponsor exemptions included in the field. After severe anxiety disorder derailed his tennis career, Fish’s profile was further raised by his advocacy and openness for mental health.

Fish, who won six ATP Tour titles and a silver medal at the Olympics in 2004, befriended Jack Nicklaus on the celebrity circuit and used a recommendation from one of golf’s greats to earn a spot in a PGA Tour event in his home state.

“Ever since I could stand up, I’ve played golf my whole life, so you hit a little white ball. I don’t have to run after it or anything like that, so it’s opposite you,” Fish said.