Cambridge Bay wrestler wins first gold for Nunavut at Summer Games in Canada

Cambridge Bay wrestler Iquiluaq Awalak circled the mat under the Nunavut flag, becoming the first Nunavut wrestler ever to win a gold medal at the Summer Games in Canada.

His mother, Wendy Kutu-Wood, streamed her son’s matches online from her home in British Columbia when he competed for Team Nunavut.

“We are so proud of him. I just suffocate at the thought that he is going to make history for Nunavut at the Canada Summer Games here. I am so proud of his accomplishments,” Kutu-Wood said.

Avalac, 18, was expected to win a medal during the Games in Niagara Falls. He won his semi-final match on Thursday morning by pins. On Thursday afternoon, he faced Alberta’s Fred Kalingay, finishing the match 10-1 on points.

“It was nice to watch. Even though it’s only live, I mean, it made me gasp. My heart was pounding and I am so proud of his accomplishments,” his mother said.

Iquiluaq Awalak (left) with his family in this photo. Avalak’s family cheered him from afar as he competed at the Summer Games in Canada. (Presented by Wendy Kutu-Wood)

Avalak became the second athlete from Nunavut to win a medal at the Games in Canada. The first was Eugene Dedrick, who won bronze in judo at the Canadian Winter Games in Whitehorse in 2007.

Cutu-Ward said her son has traveled wrestling before and he is “one hundred percent committed” and “natural about it.”

“The fight saved his life,” Cootoo-Wood said.

“He went down the wrong path and he found his passion and wrestling saved him. I am so grateful to his teammates and his coaches for the dedication and support they give him.”

After winning his match, Avalak ran to hug his trainer Chris Crooks, who brought 40 years of wrestling experience to the western Nunavut community of about 1,700 when he moved there in 2015.

Kutu-Wood said her son wants to become a UFC fighter or open his own gym to help any youth who are struggling and want to change their lives.

“He wants to return,” she said.

Kutu-Wood said that when she sees her son at this level of competition, she smiles from ear to ear.

According to her, his family and friends are very proud of him.

“I know that his late brother is watching him and cheering him on. I mean, it’s all about his dead brother. [who] he dedicated these games.”