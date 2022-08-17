New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Golfer Cam Smith’s tee shot isn’t a perfect swing in the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

Smith’s tee shot on the par-4 seventh hole on Saturday went toward the fans and hit an even.

The drive hit the victim in the thumb and the shot also broke a bystander’s cell phone.

The golfer walks up to the fan, shakes his hand and signs his glove. Smith also wrote down the fan’s phone number and ordered a new iPhone.

“A quick cam story from Saturday, he burned my thumb and phone with his drive on the 7th,” fan, Blake Krasenstein, wrote on Twitter. “Walked over and shook my hand, signed his glove for me, wrote my cell # in his yardage book and ordered me a new phone.”

“Unreal moment,” he continued.

When the order arrived, Krasenstein uploaded a photo of his new phone to a Twitter thread.

“Just arrived. Huge upgrade cam. What a guy,” he wrote.

Other spectators at Saturday’s event weren’t thrilled about Smith. He endured some heckling from the Memphis crowd amid rumors that he may soon leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.