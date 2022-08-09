Calling Serena Williams the GOAT does not reflect her impact on sports and society |Opinion

There are many ways to measure athlete greatness. Titles won, records broken, years played.

These are not enough to do justice to Serena Williams.

She is remembered as one of the greatest athletes of all time for her achievements on the court. But she will be celebrated and cherished long after her career ended, forcing her to change how society views and appreciates women, especially black women.

“I don’t particularly like to think about my legacy. I’ve been asked a lot about it, and I don’t know exactly what to say,” Williams said in a statement. First person essay for Vogue She announced on Tuesday that the US Open would be her last tournament.

“But thanks to the opportunities I’ve had, I think female athletes feel like they can be on the court. They can play aggressively and pump their fists. They can be strong but beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it,” Williams wrote.

“Over the years, I think people have referred to me as something bigger than tennis,” Williams added. “I admire Billie Jean (King) because she transcends her sport. I want to be: Serena is this and she’s that and she’s a great tennis player and she wins those slams.

The beauty of sports is that nothing is perfect. No matter how dominant someone is, there is always the knowledge that eventually someone will improve on their achievements and lead to a debate about who did it better. It may take a generation or two, but it will happen.

So when you think about the athletes that occupy a place in our collective consciousness, we respect the ones we don’t respect because they are so much more than their sport. Ali, Russell, Kareem, Billie Jean, LeBron, Serena, Simone.

They are, or were, great at what they did. But ultimately, sports are a vehicle for changing our world.

That is why they are so precious to us.

Williams wrote about her fierce competitiveness in a Vogue article – “I want to be great. I want to be perfect. I know perfect doesn’t exist, but whatever my perfection was, I never wanted to stop until I got it right” – and how that fueled her 23 Grand Slam titles. But it was her belief in herself and her refusal to accept anything that didn’t reflect that that made her an icon.

For a long time, the best female athletes were, if not interchangeable, very similar: good-looking white women with thin, compact bodies. Williams is none of those things. She is a strong, curvy black woman and wears clothes that emphasize and celebrate her body, rather than trying to belittle it. (Everyone applauds the catsuit.)

She plays with such ferocity and energy that her strokes whisper. She’s demonstrative, pumping her fists after big points, yelling at herself, including the occasional obscenity, when she needs motivation, and yes, she berates referees who get it wrong.

She’s an athlete, and she makes no apologies for the muscles, energy, and sweat that make her what she is.

Williams and her older sister Venus also rejected the notion that women were second class. In anything. Venus Williams’ quiet but determined struggle has ensured that Wimbledon, which began in 2007, pays equal prize money to the men’s and women’s champions.

Serena Williams has spoken out about the double standard when it comes to the GOAT debate, something every woman is familiar with.

“If I were a man, I would have had that conversation a long time ago,” Williams said in a A 2016 interview with Common for ESPN’s The Undefeated.

“I think being black is a whole new set of issues from society that you have to deal with, so being a woman is a lot to deal with — and especially lately,” Williams said. “I’ve been able to speak up for women’s rights because it gets lost in color or cultures. Women are so much in this world, yes, if I were a man, I would have been considered 100 percent great a long time ago.

After Williams nearly died giving birth to her daughter, she had one thing to say Recognize ongoing discrimination and disparities in maternal health care for Black women. When Williams learned that only 2 percent of venture capital money went to women, she started her own investment company.

She told Vogue that Serena Ventures has now funded 16 companies valued at $1 billion or more, and that 78 percent of its portfolio is companies started by women or people of color.

“I understand … that anyone who looks like me should start writing big checks,” Williams wrote. “Sometimes like attracts like. Men are writing those big checks to each other, if we’re going to change that, more people who look like me need to be in that position, giving them the money back.

Williams’ tennis career may be over. But as did King, Ali and Russell, she would have influence and influence for many years to come.

Great athletes don’t win. They challenge our imaginations and change our world for the better. Serena Williams has no better description than that.

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Nancy Armor on Twitter @nrramour.