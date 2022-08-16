Callers reporting misconduct to the helpline were referred to a law firm selected by Hockey Canada.

Over the past three years, callers to the Canadian federal government’s sports hotline who wanted to report a bad hockey experience were referred to either a law firm or an insurance company selected by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned.

When the phone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada matched the contact list provided by national sports organizations so that hotline operators could direct callers to resources available for their respective sports.

Marie-Claude Asselin, director of the hotline, told CBC News that until recently, Hockey Canada provided two potential contacts for callers who wanted to investigate complaints about hockey: Henein Hutchinson, a firm that specializes in criminal defense cases and civil litigation; and Crawford and Company, which offers claims handling services.

Danielle Robitaille, partner of Henein Hutchinson, appeared before the Commons Heritage Committee on July 26 to discuss the investigation she hired Hockey Canada to investigate allegations of gang sexual abuse by members of the 2018 Youth World Team in London, Ontario.

Lawyer Daniel Robitaille, partner at Henein Hutchison LLP, testifies as a witness before the Canadian Heritage Standing Committee on July 26, 2022. The Committee is looking into Hockey Canada’s involvement in the alleged sexual assaults that took place in 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

She told the committee several times that she could only discuss that part of her work that was not covered by attorney-client privileges. But when asked, Robitaille told MPs that this 2018 investigation was the first commission her firm had received from Hockey Canada.

Now hockey officials confirm that this was not the last time. When the federal government set up a helpline to help victims of abuse the following spring, the law firm continued to be Hockey Canada’s investigator.

“As part of the Safe Sports Line of Trust, participating [national sport organizations] should recommend independent investigators for the program,” Hockey Canada said in a statement Monday to CBC News.

“Hockey Canada originally recommended Henein Hutchison in 2019 but has since replaced that recommendation with our new Independent Third Party Complaints Process (ITP) .”

“As Ms. Robitaille explained when she testified to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on July 26, when her firm conducts independent investigations, her independence knows no bounds,” the statement said. “Both Hockey Canada and Henein Hutchison take this independence very seriously to ensure that the investigation is independent and impartial.”

Hockey Canada “felt comfortable” with the firm

Glen McCurdy, a former Hockey Canada vice president in charge of insurance and risk management, told MPs on July 27 that he had “confidence” in the firm.

“I recognized the name and felt comfortable working with a firm we hadn’t hired before as they had no preconceived notions about Hockey Canada or its activities,” McCurdy told MPs. “They started at ground level for that matter.”

Glen McCurdy, Hockey Canada’s former vice president of insurance and risk management, testifies as a witness before the Canadian Heritage Standing Committee in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Canadian press)

Robitaille conducted a limited investigation into the attack claim in June 2018 and submitted an interim report in September with 11 recommendations. She told deputies that she could not interview all the players involved in that summer because she did not have a statement or the opportunity to speak with the complainant to find out about her exact allegations, so she suspended the investigation.

In March of the following year, a sports help line was opened.

Since the TSN investigation first reported that Hockey Canada paid financial compensation to a young woman whom Hockey Canada recognized as “harmed” in the 2018 incident, the Robitaille investigation was reopened, as well as the police investigation.

Hockey Canada President Scott Smith told MPs in July that Henein Hutchinson received $287,000, and that the money came from the organization. national equity fund . Insurance premiums paid by underage hockey players and their family members support this fund.

Now that Hockey Canada has confirmed that her relationship with Henein Hutchinson was wider than previously reported, it’s not clear if that $287,000 covers services outside of the global youth team members’ investigation.

Calls to the hotline are confidential, so it is not known how many complaints about hockey incidents may have been investigated by this defense firm during this time.

Sport Canada’s database of potential cases of abuse, harassment and discrimination includes nine reports from Hockey Canada.

But these reports have nothing to do with this hotline – entries in this database are filed by federally funded sports organizations that are required to disclose incidents that could affect their projects or programs as a condition of receiving taxpayer money.

Only four sports organizations signed up.

Hockey Canada is one of the many sports organizations that advertise this helpline on their websites and promote it as a resource.

The Helpline is operated by the Sports Dispute Resolution Center of Canada (SDRCC). The newly created Office of the Commissioner of Sports Ethics, which will eventually be established to conduct independent investigations, is also part of the SDRCC.

Already, only four national sports organizations have signed. to a new independent investigative system, although about fifty others, including Hockey Canada, are in talks with its office.

Future federal funding will depend on the participation and enforcement of its safe sports policy, and its investigative service will be shared between organizations and Sport Canada.

After the sports organization signs up, the hotline can receive complaints about alleged violations universal code of conduct for the prevention and suppression of ill-treatment in sport . Operators can help determine if a complaint is admissible and if a new Integrity Commissioner requires an investigation.

But until the national sport organization signs off on a new policy and investigation process, the hotline can only provide advice and direction, as it has been since its inception in March 2019.

The service is free and anonymous. Operators are experienced in counseling, psychology and sports and try to connect callers with resources that meet their needs.

Callers now referred to an independent intermediary

A hockey hotline caller shared with CBC News an email received from Crawford and Company last year.

In response to questions about how the process would work, the insurance agent said his firm has “a long-term relationship with Hockey Canada’s insurers in investigating and settling insurance claims under the Hockey Canada policy.” The regulator also said that its “reporting, instructions and payments come from the insurance company and not from Hockey Canada”.

The regulator said that if the caller wanted to proceed, he would receive the complaint, investigate and make recommendations to Hockey Canada “which may or may not be necessary”, and that Hockey Canada would review the case with the participant at that point. the connection that the caller was worried about.

“I do not have the authority or jurisdiction to override any decision made by the local [hockey] Association, the adjuster said to the caller. [inquiry] will be limited to determining whether all policies and procedures have been followed and due process has been provided.”

CBC News was also shown emails saying that when the same helpline caller contacted Henein Hutchinson using the contact information provided, the firm refused to be involved in this particular case.

Asselin said that after recent changes, hockey complaint callers are now being redirected to Brian Ward, a lawyer in private practice who is listed as the safe sports contact for several other national sports organizations, who worked as an intermediary in SDRCC cases .

According to Asselin, each call to the hotline is unique. Some need help in opening a police investigation, some want financial compensation through a civil lawsuit, while others want an apology or other specific remedy through mediation.

“A lot can be done through mediation,” she told CBC News, adding that the decision on how to act is always up to the victim. “Everyone has different treatments.”