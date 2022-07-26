New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Nearly 3,000 responders are battling the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park in Mariposa, Calif., which burned dozens of homes Monday afternoon.

The fire, which covers more than 18,000 acres and is California’s largest wildfire this year, has been fueled by “extreme drought” and “high tree mortality.” [and a] A bark beetle outbreak in the neighborhood forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, Natasha Fouts, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (or Cal Fire), told Fox News Digital’s Giovanni Ligi.

On Monday, the fire destroyed 21 homes and 34 other structures and was about 16% contained, the California Fire Department said. It threatens more than 2,400 homes in nearby areas, Fouts added.

“This is the first fire we’ve had this season that’s fast and destructive and we’re just getting started, so, I want to tell people to hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” Fouts said.

Dallas-area grass fires in subdivisions; At least nine houses destroyed, 26 affected

Smoke from the fire was visible from the San Francisco Bay Area and Nevada.

“During this fire, they were reporting long-range spotting about 2 miles ahead of the fire. With everything being so dry, high temperatures and low humidity, when embers land ahead of the fire, they create fires in the fire because the fuel is so receptive,” she said. She continued.

The California Fire PIO also said the fire has moved into a populated area and that the mix of homes and forest “present challenges for firefighters” trying to extinguish the fire. As of Monday, the fire had consumed more than 27 square miles of forest.

“We’re putting out fire lines and we’re fighting this fire from the air and from the ground. You can’t just put out a fire with air support, you’ve got to have boots on the ground,” Fouts said.

California’s largest wildfire of the year has burned near Yosemite

“It was a successful day for aircraft and firefighters, resulting in minimal fire growth. Helicopters dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the fire. Crews are continuing to establish containment lines and extinguish hot spots with existing lines,” Cal Fire said in another statement. Monday night.

The state is also enduring its worst drought in decades, with parched trees adding fuel to the flames.

She added: “The houses are not really close together, but you have a forested urban interface where we have houses mixed in with the forest which makes it difficult for firefighters to protect the structure and evacuate because of the narrow roads. .”

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County on Saturday as thousands more people are expected to be in the fire’s path.

More than 6,000 people living in the fire zone are being evacuated.

Another wildfire in California, the Anzar fire burning in San Benito County, is 90% contained.

Governor declares emergency over wildfires near Yosemite

In Texas, a trio of fires have burned dozens of homes across the state.

The Balch Springs fire destroyed 20 homes, the Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose destroyed 16 homes, and the Possum Kingdom Lake fire destroyed five homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.