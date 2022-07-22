California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday that would allow people to sue distributors of illegal assault weapons, parts to make them, .50 caliber rifles and guns without serial numbers.

The law is modeled after Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law, which allows citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists with abortion services. While California’s gun law would be overturned if it were Texas’ abortion law, advocates say it could help save lives, especially for victims of crimes committed with “ghost guns.”

In April, President Joe Biden announced a series of “basic common sense” federal regulations aimed at targeting untraceable firearms known as ghost guns.

Here’s what to know about “ghost guns.”

What is a ghost gun?

“Ghost guns” are guns without serial numbers that do not require the usual background checks to purchase and are largely untraceable, making it difficult to track down criminals who use them to commit crimes.

How are they made?

Due to technological advancements, some of these guns, also known as privately manufactured firearms, can be made at home. With a do-it-yourself firearms kit, single parts Or a 3D printer, according to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives .

How many are there?

Over the past several years, the number of ghost guns found at crime scenes across the country has increased. According to the ATF. From 2016 to 2020, more than 23,900 suspected privately-made firearms were recovered from crime scenes, including 325 murders or attempted murders.

Why are they dangerous?

According to Nick Suplina, managing director of law and policy at the gun violence group Everytown for Gun Safety, because of their elusive nature, “ghost guns” can attract people who can’t legally buy guns, such as criminals or other bad actors.

“You have untraceable, serialized weapons that exist completely outside the regulatory scheme of federal and state law,” Suplina previously told USA TODAY. “People who are prohibited from possessing firearms under federal or state law have ready access to making their own untraceable weapons, and that’s very dangerous.”

How are they federally regulated?

A series of regulations on ghost guns in April have been in the works for nearly a year and clarify that unfinished parts sold in DIY kits, such as handgun frames or long gun receivers, qualify as firearms under federal law.

That means commercial manufacturers of kits must be licensed and serial numbers must be added to the parts. Also, commercial sellers of kits will be required to obtain a license and run background checks on potential buyers.

“These guns are the weapons of choice for many criminals,” Biden said at a Rose Garden ceremony in April attended by victims and families of gun violence. Keep them in jail for a long, long time.

Do any states regulate them?

Yes. Eleven states, including Illinois, California, and New York, have laws prohibiting the use of ghost guns. According to each town.

How does California law relate to them?

Because the law allows people to sue dealers of guns without serial numbers, it can help fight untraceable ghost guns.

The new law will “make it easier for victims of gun violence like me to help enforce our gun laws,” said Mia Tretta, who was shot during the 2019 attack at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita and is now a volunteer. Students demand action.

