Roads on the south side of Joshua Tree National Park that were closed due to flash flooding in southeastern California have reopened.

The park’s south entrance as well as Pinto and Cottonwood Canyon roads reopened Tuesday, and the Cottonwood Visitor Center will reopen Wednesday, the National Park Service said.

The southern portion of the sprawling desert park was forced to evacuate Monday when thunderstorms unleashed flooding.

Just south of Joshua Tree, operators of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway announced that the attraction, which runs up the flanks of San Jacinto Mountain, will be closed until August 14 for flood debris cleanup.

Earlier flooding caused extensive damage to roads in Death Valley National Park and the Mojave National Preserve. Highway 190, the main route to Death Valley, will reopen as early as Aug. 17, according to the Park Service.

Thunderstorms are possible in the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.