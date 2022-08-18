New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California homeowner is demanding action from city leaders after more than 20 accidents hit his San Jose home over the past five decades.

“The city needs to do something to protect not only us, but the entire neighborhood,” homeowner Ray Minter told KTVU.

The South Bay resident has lived in his East San Jose home since the 1960s — and since 1972, 23 people have collapsed on his property, Minter said. He chalks it up to the fact that I-680 was built in 1972 and that one of the off-ramps leads to his street, Jackson Avenue.

For the past 50 years, drivers have miscalculated how fast they were driving and crashed their vehicles onto Minter’s property. Despite his insurance company spending nearly $30,000 to put steel poles in his yard, accidents keep happening.

“Some of them are very hurt, but most of them are drunk. Like a kid in 2016,” Minter said. “He was driving a 2016 GMC High Sierra. My car was right where the rocks are and he hit it at 105 mph.”

Not only has his home been damaged in nearly two dozen crashes — but at least one member of Minter’s family has also been injured.

“My youngest niece, she was young. She was right here in the crosswalk and a lady came flying across and hit her,” Minter told KTVU. “She was in the hospital for a couple of weeks and broke her arm.”

Despite Minter’s pleas, the city of San Jose — also known as the capital of Silicon Valley — has maintained that it does not have the authority to make improvements to the off-ramp. The city has applied for a $40 million grant to build a safety project along Jackson Avenue.

If San Jose receives the grant, work on the road improvement project would begin in 2023. But until then, the city is just encouraging motorists to slow down and obey traffic rules.