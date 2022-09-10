off
California got a reprieve from an oppressive and record-breaking heat wave on Saturday after a tropical storm shut down the Pacific Coast.

In the Bay Area, an onshore flow brought temperatures back to average and braced for rain and wind impacts across Southern California.

Officials have issued flood warnings for coastal and mountainous areas, with some inland areas now receiving several inches of rain from Post-Tropical Cyclone K.

The high tide caused minor flooding in the Seal Beach parking lot, according to officials.

The US Forest Service resumes prescribed burns after a 3-month hiatus

Amidst the heat, the state hit record power consumption last week and a rolling blackout was largely averted as the power grid capacity stretched to its breaking point.

According to KCRA, There were some unplanned power outages The chief executive of the California Independent System Operator in Lodi pinned it on a “communications problem.”

The National Weather Service warned that Northern California communities will be engulfed in smoke from wildfires that will push into the Bay Area by the end of the week.

    A boat sails on the water at sunset under a smoky sky on September 8, 2022. Clouds of smoke from the Lake Tahoe Mosquito Fire at sunset. (Photo by Ty O’Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    A 1,000-foot blaze ripped through trees in Placer County near Foresthill Road on Saturday. (Placer County Sheriff/Twitter)

    Firefighters monitor the progress of a backfire as they battle the Mosquito Fire in Volcanoville, California, September 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

Most of the smoke was expected to rise, but organizers of the 72-mile Tour de Tahoe bike ride canceled Sunday’s event due to heavy smoke from a fast-moving mosquito fire.

The Washoe County Air Quality Management Division issued a Stage 2 emergency on Friday for the Reno-Sparks area, due to the smoke impact of the fire, which has spread to 33,754 acres and was 0% contained Saturday.

Thousands of homes have been threatened, evacuated, and more than 1,500 crews are working to fight the mosquito fire.

Idaho wildfires threaten homes, cabins near Alturas Lake

Although less active Friday than the previous night, numerous structures and power lines continued to be threatened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred shortly after the fire was reported Tuesday.

While the wet weather helped efforts there, officials feared that winds from the storm could spread the Fairview Fire.

    HEFirefighters cut a fire line around the burn zone of the Fairview Fire near Hemet on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Louis Cinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

    Vegetation burns during a firing operation to create a line to contain the Fairview fire near Hemet, California, on September 8, 2022. (via Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Getty Images)

    Firefighters walk through the charred landscape from the Fairview Fire inside the San Bernardino National Forest near Hemet, California on September 9, 2022. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

However, flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress.

Now, with the deadly 28,307-acre fire 40% contained, homeowners are still urged to follow evacuation orders, though some have been eased.

The brush was so dense in some areas that Cal Fire said moisture was not getting into the ground.

“We’re not going to let the weather, the increased RH, the rain make us complacent that we think this fire is over.” Day Operations Branch Chief Justin McGough said in an update Saturday.

13 structures were destroyed in the Fairview fire.

Two women were killed and another citizen was injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

