As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-damned, green-new-deal effort, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. A few months ago, never mind a Reuters headline: “California says more power needed to keep lights on.”

In case you missed it, California’s latest head-scratching headline is that it’s set to become the first in the nation to ban gasoline-powered cars. With Americans reeling from inflation and recession, you might wonder whether mandating high-priced electric cars makes sense, and whether Newsom should be preaching to the rest of the country.

The once golden state of California has a few problems these days: violent crime, No. 1 in homelessness, No. 1 in poverty, worst in the nation for roads, home to a supply-chain crisis, long-term debt in the trillions, a water-distribution crisis, a disappearing middle class, business flight, and so on. .

It also has an acute electricity crisis exacerbated by its severe wildfire crisis.

California is the only state in the country to have a wildfire season that causes blackouts. For years, California officials have bowed to environmentalists and have not cleared brush, wooded areas and forests of overgrowth.

When that overgrowth is near power lines, deadly fires break out and California power-providers shut off power, sometimes for days at a time. California’s Public Utilities Commission also has a name for it. It is properly called “de-energization”.

That de-energization policy is in response to wildfire deaths that led to the state’s main energy company, PG&E, pleading guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 case. He was again charged with manslaughter in 2021 as a result of the fatal fire.

The wildfire problem is anything but solved — but that won’t stop Newsom’s presidential, green-energy dreams.

And does de-energization work with electric cars? shhh It’s not the worst.

California has an energy shortage. duration. full stop

A few months ago, California energy officials predicted that “the state’s electric grid may not have enough capacity to keep the lights on this summer and beyond due to heat waves, wildfires or other severe events.” Don’t forget that in 2020, California had to buy electricity from neighboring states and eight different utility companies just to keep the lights on.

California regulators also predict that the problem will worsen by 2025 — and will stick consumers with annual electricity rate increases of between 4% and 9% from now until 2025.

Remember, Democrats are actively fueling the problem. For years, green-minded Democrats have wanted to shut down the state’s last remaining nuclear power plant. However, facing current power shortages and against the wishes of California’s green-movement, Newsom has extended the plant’s life by another five years.

There is also a very serious problem with the fact that California’s existing power grid is so old that it is “not ready to take on the level of electrification,” requiring their green new policies. The grid can’t handle the solar mandates imposed by California.

All of which brings us to California’s regulatory requirement that new cars sold in California be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2035. It’s part of California’s larger plan, crafted under Newsom’s blessing, to decarbonize the state’s electricity system. 2045.

You might be asking yourself, how can a state that cannot reliably supply electricity to its citizens and businesses at the moment need to use large amounts of electricity at the same time? Please, stop being so logical.

Put bluntly, California’s policies, including many of the policies Newsome has pushed for, don’t make practical sense. That is why many citizens are leaving the state for greener pastures i.e. jobs.

The problem is so bad that California is now experiencing population decline for the first time in history. Many have lost votes to California in the Electoral College.

Now, California’s green-energy car ban will drive more and more Californians out of the state, forcing its residents to buy expensive electric cars for years to come, hitting them with the nation’s highest income tax and all sorts of other problems.

If you don’t think that matters to you, don’t forget, as I wrote recently, Newsom wants to be your president. So, if you think things are bad now under President Joe Biden, consider how much worse it will be if Newsom is elected to lead the nation to energy independence.