Forecasts for more scorching heat and monsoonal moisture prompted calls for Californians to conserve electricity Wednesday and warnings that lightning, thundery winds and parched vegetation are a recipe for wildfires.

The heat wave is expected to be the most intense in the interior of the state, with some spots hitting 110 degrees on Tuesday, mainly in the Central Valley, but the wildfire danger is focused on northern counties.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, has called for voluntary power savings from 4pm to 9pm due to expectations of increased air conditioning use and tightening of power supplies.

Afternoon to evening is the period when the grid is most stressed due to high demand during the period of declining solar power generation.

Red flag warnings for fire danger have been posted in the northern Coast Range, eastern Shasta County and the Mount Lassen area.

The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of “extensive lightning” and thunderstorms.

“Lightning creates new fires, and combined with strong outflow winds, fires can rapidly grow in size and intensity,” the weather service said.