A monkey at a California zoo called the police Saturday evening after he found the zoo’s cellphone and somehow managed to dial 911.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call that was disconnected. And when dispatchers tried to call the number back, no one picked up.

Deputies were then dispatched to the cellphone’s location to determine if assistance was needed. They reached out to Zoo to You’s office address near Paso Robles, but no one had called.

“Was someone trying to make us look like Uncle Monkey?” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

It was then determined that the capuchin monkey at the zoo was a possible caller named Root.

Root apparently picked up the cell phone from the zoo’s golf cart that is used to move around the 40-acre site.

“We’ve been told that capuchin monkeys are very curious and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons,” the sheriff’s office said.

The monkey apparently happened to push the correct combination of numbers to call the emergency services.

“Our deputies have seen their fair share of ‘monkey business’ in the county. But nothing like this,” the social media post read.

“The route is a bit embarrassing because of everything,” he added. “But you can’t really blame her, after all see monkey, monkey do.”