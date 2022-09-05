New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two women were found dead in a mill fire in the northern California town of Weed.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff said the two women, ages 66 and 73, were found dead by first responders on Sept. 2. Officials have not identified the women, pending family notification.

The fire had spread to 4,200 acres and was only 40% contained as of Sunday night, according to Cal Fire.

The mill fire has been burning since September 2. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Strong winds and heat fueled the fire and forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

Roads have been blocked due to the forest fire and many houses have been destroyed.

Governor. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County and said a federal grant had been received.