A wildfire burned more than 500 acres Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire.

About an hour after the Fairview fire started, neighbors in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m.

The fire destroyed several buildings and one person was taken to a local hospital with burns.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door in neighborhoods under evacuation orders to make sure people got out safely.

By 6.00 pm several aircraft and hundreds of fire tenders were on the scene

Record heat wave burns 10,000 acres in Southern California

Drought conditions and extreme heat have made California particularly vulnerable to devastating wildfires.

Downtown Los Angeles Press 103 degrees On Sunday, Burbank reached 110 degrees, a record.

Two women were found dead in a mill fire in the northern California town of Weed last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.