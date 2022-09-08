New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A series of wildfires are spreading across California as one of the states fights back The worst heat waves In its history.

On Wednesday, wildfires were burning out of control in Southern California and the Sierra Nevada, forcing evacuations.

The deadly Fairview fire grew to about 10,000 acres near the town of Hemet, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Firefighters said it was only 5%.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Jansen said in a briefing that “open fire on all sides of the fire continues to threaten many communities.”

The Fairview fire broke out amid triple-digit heat on Monday and spread ferociously, killing two people in a vehicle, destroying seven structures and severely burning several others.

“Unfortunately we have not been able to positively identify the victims at this time. But we believe they were from the same family,” sheriff’s Sgt. Brandi Swan said. “It appears that the two victims found inside the vehicle were trying to escape the fire.”

The injured person has only been identified as a woman. Swann said she was expected to survive.

The cause of the fire was being investigated. Southern California Edison notified the California Public Utilities Commission that unspecified “circuit activity” occurred near the time of the fire.

About 35 miles to the north, smoke billowed over ski runs in the San Bernardino Mountains as the Radford Fire fed into timber stands south of the Big Bear Lake resort area.

The fire spread to 1.5 square miles after a US Forest Service helicopter crew spotted it Monday afternoon. It comprised only 2%.

In the Sierra, evacuation orders and warnings were issued in Placer and El Dorado counties as the daylong Mosquito Fire grew to about 2 square miles with zero containment.

Another Northern California blaze, the Mill Fire, raged in the Northern California town of Weed on September 2 and has since killed at least two people.

Roseburg Forest Products Co., a wood products company, said Wednesday it is investigating whether the mill fire was caused by a possible malfunction of a water spray machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill.

Although the investigation is incomplete, the company plans to provide up to $50 million in community restoration funds to provide residents with temporary shelter, medical supplies and treatment, transportation, clothing, food and water, and child care services.

Hundreds of people fled as the fire spread, destroying 107 structures and damaging 26 others. The fire eventually grew to more than 6 square miles. The fire was 65% contained Wednesday with minimal activity.

Near the Oregon border, the Mountain Fire — which started Sept. 2 — covered more than 18 square miles of Siskiyou County and was 30% contained.

The fire comes amid a brutal heat wave that has pushed California’s electricity demand to the limit. The state’s grid operator warned residents this week to prepare for the possibility of rolling blackouts.

