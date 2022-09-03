New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A wildfire in Northern California on Friday injured several people and forced thousands to evacuate.

According to Cal Fire, the fire had spread to 3,921 acres on Saturday and was 20% contained.

The cause of Friday’s fire near a Roseburg Forest Products property remains under investigation.

Rebecca Taylor, the company’s director of communications, said it was unclear whether the fire started near the company’s property.

An evacuation center was set up at the Yreka Community Center.

The Cal Fire Siskiyou unit said Saturday that a large number of resources arrived by evening and that personnel were engaged in protecting structures and establishing containment lines.

The wildfire, pushed by 35-mile-per-hour winds, jammed roads and destroyed several homes.

A video shared on Twitter by a nearby resident showed heavy smoke billowing over a wooded area near Weed.

More than 27,000 customers in the Golden State were without power, including thousands in Weed that were affected by wildfires Friday afternoon.

The heat wave was already expected to strain California’s electric grid, and its operators had issued flex alerts for the past few days.

Alison Hendrickson, spokeswoman for Dignity Health North State Hospitals, said two people were taken to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta.

One person was in stable condition and the other was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, which has a burn unit.

North of the Mill Fire, another fire, the Mountain Fire, started near the community of Gazelle – prompting some evacuations.

As of Saturday morning it had burned more than 1,400 acres and was 0% contained.

Governor. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County and said a federal grant had been received.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.