A 23-month-old girl was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery van in Irvine, California on Tuesday, authorities said.

The collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment community near the 300 block of Estancia, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

First responders rushed to the scene to help the child, but she was found dead, according to police.

Although the cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Police said the Amazon delivery van is driven by a third-party contractor.

Further details were not immediately available.

Officials asked anyone with information about the collision to call Irvine Police Detective Christopher Ostrowski at 949-724-7047 or email costrowski@cityofirvine.org.