A California teenager was killed and another injured in a stabbing Saturday morning, police reports said.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the area of ​​Quimby Road and Caraston Way around 1:36 a.m. Saturday on a report of a stabbing.

Officers found two men — a 16-year-old and an adult — each with at least one stab wound, police said. Press release.

A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and an adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the male juvenile died and was pronounced dead.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after next of kin are notified, police said.

Neighbors living next door told KTVU They heard a loud noise outside, but didn’t know who was shouting or what it was about.

Police said the motive and circumstances of the stabbing are still under investigation. The knife marks the city’s 26th homicide in 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.