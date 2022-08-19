New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A young man from California died while swimming to an island in Thousand Island Lake.

The 19-year-old was hiking with his father and others in the Ansel Adams Wilderness when he decided to go for a swim on his own around noon. After he didn’t return, the group contacted the Madera County Sheriff’s Office to report him missing.

“Due to the urgent nature of the incident, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services was requested to respond with a military helicopter,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore accepted the mission and responded to the location for medical assistance”

Before the search and rescue team left, the hikers called the sheriff’s office to say they had found the man and needed immediate medical attention, according to the release.

By the time the helicopter reached the scene, the man was dead.

Police warned that swimming in alpine lakes is dangerous because they remain “extremely cold” despite high summer temperatures.

“At Thousand Island Lake, nighttime lows are in the 40s and the lake itself is fed by the glaciers of Mount Ritter and Mount Banner,” police said. “Even in the warmer months, the water is extremely cold.”

Police have not released the man’s identity or official cause of death.

Fox News Digital contacted the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for more information.