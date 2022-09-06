New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Emails obtained through a public records request reveal that the California Teachers Association (CTA) — one of the state’s most powerful teachers unions — spied on parents who fought to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2021, a group of parents from several school districts in Northern San Diego County, the Parents Association, successfully sued the state to reopen schools.

The following month, a CTA researcher named Ann Swinburne emailed the local union’s parent branch to share information about parents.

During an email exchange, one of the parties mistakenly CCed a principal in the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD), who was sued by his local union – with the help of the CTA – to stay closed in December 2020. Realizing their mistake, someone appeared to suggest to the principal that he delete the email – which he ultimately did not.

Alison Stratton, one of the founders of the parent association and an SDUHSD parent, filed a Public Records Act request to obtain the emails. Stratton told Fox News that the email confirmed her suspicions that the CTA was spying on parents.

Randy Weingarten slams critics of pandemic school closures in compelling letter to Wall Street Journal

“We already suspected (it) because we see the same people at every school board meeting saying the same thing, echoing what the union is saying. So, it’s not surprising,” Stratton said. “They were working as hard as they could against parents who wanted schools to reopen.”

Fox News has reached out to CTA multiple times for comment but did not hear back prior to publication. As of Tuesday, Swinburne’s Twitter account had been deleted.

Several archived tweets shared by Reopen California Schools show that Swinburne is convinced that parent groups fighting to reopen schools are being secretly supported by big money interests.

Lance Christensen, a candidate for California Superintendent of Public Instruction, called the email revelations “shocking and disgusting.”

“It is a common practice to conduct oppositional research in a political campaign. But for a teachers union to dedicate its staff to politically target mothers and fathers protecting their own children and asserting their First Amendment rights is both shocking and disgusting,” Christensen said in a statement. is Fox News.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He added: “Prominent special interests have used their war chests over the past two and a half years to intimidate and bully anyone who dares to challenge their ineffective rule over public education. This must end.”