Wilderness police chased a man driving a suspected stolen truck along an interstate in San Bernardino County, California, on Tuesday night.

The chase involved a construction truck with Caltrans markings. Fontana police initially handled the chase before the Ontario Police Department took over.

Wild video taken by a Fox 11 Los Angeles helicopter shows the suspect truck driving along Interstate 10 in Southern California.

The truck appears to be pulling some kind of trailer – possibly a sign of road construction – which causes sparks to fly as it makes contact with the road.

At one point, the truck is seen running alongside a white sedan on the side of the road.

Eventually a police vehicle drives up alongside the truck and smashes into the concrete median, forcing it to stop.

The driver is then seen jumping out of the truck and fleeing on foot on the freeway.

He is eventually tackled by a police K-9 and arrested by officers. The suspect was seen being loaded into an ambulance. It is unclear if he was seriously injured.

No other injuries were reported in the wild chase. Police have not yet released details on what charges the suspect may face.