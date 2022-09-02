New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office declined to act in response to requests from several cities to enforce the state’s fireworks possession laws.

In June, three California municipalities — Sacramento, San Jose and Santa Clara — wrote to the California Department of Justice, asking the agency to crack down on illegal fireworks trafficking from out of state, Nevada and the country. .

Bonta’s office, however, did not take the requested action, instead responding only to confirm receipt of the cities’ requests.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the use of illegal fireworks,” Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Notoli said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “It’s backed up by calls for service. Fire departments have tracked some of these.”

“The potential for fire — I think there’s a heightened awareness of it, obviously — drought, even massive fires in our wildland areas of our state. The Parkway certainly isn’t immune to fire either,” he continued. Traffickers used large moving trucks to transport large quantities of firecrackers into the state.

On June 6, Notoli wrote to Bonta on behalf of the Sacramento Board of Supervisors, urging the attorney general to more aggressively investigate the illegal fireworks business. The letter asked Bonta to tell more than a dozen sellers in Nevada, where most of the fireworks originate, that they would not illegally smuggle, import, or facilitate fireworks into California.

Officials in San Jose and Santa Clara made similar requests to the attorney general, according to letters shared with Fox News Digital.

“I urge you to use your authority to help protect all Californians against the illegal importation of fireworks from the state of Nevada,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez wrote to Bonta on June 22.

“If these stores are found to be supplying or facilitating illegal fireworks … I respectfully request that your office immediately notify the following Nevada fireworks stores and their principals and/or owners that your office will investigate those businesses to the fullest extent of the law,” Chavez added.

Sara Zarate, director of San Jose’s Office of Administration, Policy and Intergovernmental Relations, told Bonta in a separate letter dated June 28 that the sale of illegal fireworks “has reached epidemic proportions.”

The California Department of Justice responded by saying safety was important, but declined to take further action.

Weeks after Notoli’s letter, Special Assistant Attorney General Michael Redding responded on Bonta’s behalf, saying that safety is the attorney general’s “top priority” but that “it is not agency policy to send letters to anyone warning them. It is California Penal Code.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for the San Jose City Manager said Bonta’s office only responded to confirm receipt of the original letter after the city sent a follow-up.

“In July, the City of San Jose followed up with Attorney General Bonta’s office to see if they had a response to the initial letter,” the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Apart from saying they received the letter and appreciated it they didn’t.”

In response to a request for comment, Bonta’s office declined, citing the ongoing investigation.

Certain types of fireworks — such as skyrockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, firecrackers and fireworks that “explode, fly into the air, or move uncontrollably on the ground” — are prohibited under California state law. It is illegal to sell, transport or use such fireworks.

“Illegal fireworks are illegal for a reason,” Nathan Hochman, the Republican candidate running to unseat Bonta, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “The Attorney General has been put on notice that this is a big and growing problem for Californians.”

“Attorney General Bonta, as he has done on so many different issues, from human trafficking to fentanyl poisonings, remains silent or misses action, or gives nice press conferences, and then takes no concrete steps to address the problem,” he continued. “If given the chance as attorney general, we will put this issue on the front burner.”

Hochman, who previously served as an assistant US attorney in California and as an assistant attorney general in the Bush administration, said it was hypocritical for Bonta to prioritize climate change while looking the other way on the illegal fireworks trade.

Fireworks across California have caused wildfires, extensive damage and air quality problems, according to multiple media reports.

“Every year we have hundreds of fires caused by fireworks, many of which are fires,” Daniel Berlant, deputy director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Community Wildfire Preparation and Mitigation Unit, told Fox News Digital.

Berlant said he is concerned about the proliferation of illegal fireworks in the state.

In 2020, fireworks at a Los Angeles gender reveal party caused a massive wildfire that spread over 20,000 acres and killed one firefighter, while a fireworks incident in Vallejo in 2021 ignited a large brush fire. Fire officials have blamed fireworks for hundreds of fires and millions of dollars in property damage in California wildfires in the past.

Across the US, fireworks have sparked 17,000 outdoor fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.