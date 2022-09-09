New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Tropical Storm K will bring heavy rain and flash flooding to Southern California and the Southwest over the weekend.

Hurricanes still have a long way to go after slow start to season: ‘Too early to fly victory flags’

The lingering heat that has plagued the West in California will begin to ease a bit, but the Northwest will still experience above-average temperatures this weekend.

Hot and dry conditions and strong winds also increase the risk of fire.

A powerful cold front originating from Canada will move across the Plains and Midwest, bringing significant cold air.

Heavy snowfall is expected in the mountains of Montana.

Meanwhile, more heavy rain is forecast for already flood-prone areas along the Gulf Coast and Southeast this weekend.

The Atlantic is busy with activity, with several systems moving around.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Hurricane Earl will move east of Bermuda and as a result the east coast will experience high waves and dangerous rip currents.