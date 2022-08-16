New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A school resource officer disarmed a student during a fight Monday at a high school in Stockton, California, according to police.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was booked into a juvenile facility on charges of battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest and weapons charges.

At lunchtime at Lincoln High School, which serves nearly 3,000 students, the campus brawl broke out.

“Our SROs watched as our SROs and school staff were breaking it up [suspect] pull the gun out of his waistband and that’s when our SRO took him down to the ground and disarmed him,” Stockton Police Department spokesman Joseph Silva told Fox News Digital.

Two students were slightly injured in the fight.

Administrators at Lincoln High School and the Lincoln Unified School District could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.